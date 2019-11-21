Appointment of CEO important first step in strengthening Eskom

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says Cabinet supports the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eskom.

"The appointment of a permanent CEO is an important first step in strengthening Eskom, dealing decisively with government and financial management challenges at the utilities which will ensure stable electricity supply for the nation," said the Minister on Thursday.

He was briefing media on the outcomes of the latest Cabinet meeting.

De Ruyter is currently the CEO of packaging company Nampak. He has held senior legal, marketing, and operations positions at Sasol in South Africa, Germany, and China – with his last position at Sasol being the Senior Group Executive Operations in South Africa.

Mthembu said de Ruyter brings to the position significant international experience; extensive experience of dealing with governments and regulators in a variety of jurisdictions; turnaround skills based on rigorous cost-cutting, margin improvements, and organisational restructuring, a track record of delivering sustainable profits and value for stakeholders; strong strategy and execution competencies with a strategic focus on conceptualising and integrating corporate operating models and strategic delivery.

"Cabinet believes that Mr de Ruyter will work with the leadership of Eskom to drive the proposed Eskom interventions as spelled out in the Eskom paper entitled 'Roadmap for Eskom in a Reformed Electricity Supply Industry'," said the Minister.

Cabinet, he said, will continue to support Eskom in all its endeavors to stabilize its capacity and ability to provide uninterrupted energy supply.

SAA industrial action

Meanwhile, the Minister said Cabinet has appealed to all parties involved in the industrial action at South Africa Airways (SAA) to work together in finding solutions that will be in the best interests of all and in particular the country.

"Whilst the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996 provides for the right of workers to withhold their labor, we do however caution against irresponsible public utterances and threats to the safety of passengers or their families during this time.

"A peaceful and less disruptive manner of resolving disputes is always desirable," said the Minister.

He said Cabinet remains hopeful that an amicable solution will be found to the protracted SAA strike.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)