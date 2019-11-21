International Development News
21 UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendras now operational

  New Delhi
  21-11-2019
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:03 IST
This is part of the UIDAI’s plan to open 114 such centres in 53 cities across the country for providing hassle-free Aadhaar enrolment and update services to the people with prior appointment. Image Credit: ANI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday said it has operationalized 21 Aadhaar Seva Kendras as part of its blueprint to open 114 standalone Aadhaar enrolment and update centers across the country. These are in addition to 35,000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by Banks, Post Offices and state governments, the UIDAI said in a statement.

"UIDAI has operationalized 21 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 114 stand-alone Aadhaar enrolment and update centers across the country," it said. The ASKs are now operational in Delhi, Agra, Hisar, Bhopal, Chennai, Lucknow, Patna, Dehradun, Guwahati, among other locations.

UIDAI plans to set up 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country. The ASKs have the capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolment and update requests per day. They will be operational all days of the week, including weekends, from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, the statement added.

While Aadhaar enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs 50 is payable for updating details like adding a mobile number to Aadhaar, updating address, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

