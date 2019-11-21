Tata Power raises Rs 1,500 cr via NCDs

Tata Power on Thursday raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing unsecured, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The company has issued 15,000 NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore on November 21, 2019, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

The NCDs would be listed on WDM (wholesale debt market) segment of NSE, it added.

