Business briefs 2

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:08 IST
India and Finland held a joint commission meeting to discuss issues like trade barrier, measures to promote trade, cooperation in the sectors of power, petroleum and gas, energy, and environment, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. The two-day meeting was concluded on Thursday.

The agenda for the meeting also included India – EU BTIA, bilateral trade and investment relations, trade education and skill development, and labour mobility, digitalisation including ICT, transportation, cooperation in the textiles sector, cultural cooperation and tourism cooperation. "Both sides reiterated the useful role of the Joint Commission as a forum for strengthening economic relations between India and Finland," it said.

Emami ropes in Tiger shroff as brand ambassador for HE Magic Duo * Home grown FMCG major Emami on Thursday announced to rope in Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador for its fragrances HE Magic Duo.

The Kolkata-based group had enterd into fragrance market in March 2019, by launching HE Magic Duo with a differentiated offering of two separate and distinct fragrances from the ease of one bottle in variants “Angel and Demon” and “Yin and Yang”. Fragrance is one of the fastest growing categories in India recording a CAGR of around 15 per cent for the last 3 years.

