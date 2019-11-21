Centre approves bulk drug park in HP

The central government has given in-principle approval for a proposal to set up bulk drug park in Himachal Pradesh, a state industries department official said on Thursday. The proposal had been received from State Industrial Development Corporation Limited Solan, he added.

The proposal was approved in-principle in the first meeting of the Scheme Steering Committee held at New Delhi recently, he added. The meeting for the scheme 'Assistance to Bulk drug industry for common facility centre' was chaired by Union Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals Dr. PD Vaghela in the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr. V G Somani mentioned that proposed bulk drug park in the state should aim for import substitution of top 10 bulk drugs being imported from China used in Himachal Pradesh, he added. The DCGI further said that state was asked to recalculate the cost estimates for clearly demarcating share of central and state assistance for various components of the park. The state was also directed to appoint an accredited agency for environment clearances, he added.

