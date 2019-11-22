International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 03:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 03:04 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stock indexes moved slightly lower on Thursday as investors moved to the sidelines with mixed messages and no concrete signs of progress on U.S.-China relations. The U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, a measure that angered Beijing.

But China still invited top U.S. trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources. This was a day after stocks sold off on a report that a phase 1 U.S.-China deal was not likely to happen this year. As a result, investors were wary of putting further bets on a trade deal and keeping in mind that stocks are still near record highs.

"The fulcrum of this optimism see-saw is the prospects for the phase 1 trade agreement. Investors are pulling petals from a daisy saying, 'It'll happen this year, it won't,'" said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. "They are basically saying 'We've pushed this as far as we can.' Valuations appear stretched at 18.5 times forward earnings compared with the 20-year average forward P/E Of 16.5," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.80 points, or 0.2%, to 27,766.29, the S&P 500 lost 4.92 points, or 0.16%, to 3,103.54, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.52 points, or 0.24%, to 8,506.21. While the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits was unexpectedly unchanged at a five-month high last week, suggesting some labor market softening, U.S. home sales increased more than expected in October and house prices rose at the fastest pace in more than two years amid lower mortgage rates and a supply shortage.

Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management in Chicago, said there was not enough surprise in the data to generate a decisive market move. "This is a market in search of a catalyst," he said.

Three of the S&P 500's 11 major industry sectors rose, with energy showing the biggest gain at 1.6% as oil prices gained on hopes that OPEC and its allies were likely to extend output cuts until mid-2020.. Real estate showed the biggest decline at 1.4%, while technology was the biggest drag on the benchmark index with a 0.5% drop.

Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp surged 16.9% after CNBC reported bigger rival Charles Schwab Corp was in talks to buy the discount brokerage. Schwab's shares gained 7.3%. Rival E*Trade Financial lost 9.3%. Tiffany & Co gained about 2.6% after a Reuters report that LVMH persuaded the jewelry chain to allow it to access its books following a raised bid.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.37-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 52 new highs and 88 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges, 6.83 billion shares changed hands, compared with the 7.05 billion average for the last 20 sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Jordan won't impose new taxes in new 2020 budget -finance minister

Jordan will not impose new taxes in its proposed 2010 budget but will seek other means including a crackdown on pervasive tax evasion to help boost revenues crucial to lowering record public debt, the finance minister said on Thursday.Moham...

UPDATE 1-Argentine prosecutor calls for international arrest of bishop accused of sex abuse

An Argentine criminal prosecutor has requested the arrest of a Roman Catholic bishop after officials said he ignored repeated calls and emails relating to an investigation of sex abuse allegations against him. The prosecutor in charge of ge...

UPDATE 3-House Democrats see progress on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, passage possible this year

U.S. House Democrats said on Thursday they ironed out some differences with the White House over a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and Congress could still vote on the deal - one of President Donald Trumps top priorities - this year...

NFL upholds Browns DE Garrett's suspension, ending season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garretts suspension for his role in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week was upheld on Thursday, ensuring he will miss at least the rest of the 2019 season. Appeals officer James Thrash made th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019