Govt to call meet of state ministers on solid waste management

The government will convene a meeting of environment ministers of all states to discuss the problem of single-use plastic and solid waste management and measures to solve it, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in Lok Sabha on Friday. Javadekar said collection of thin plastic waste and small pouches of plastic is an issue.

"We are convening a meeting of environment ministers of all states next month where issues related to single-use plastic and solid waste management will be discussed," he said during Question Hour. The minister said 25-30 tons of plastic waste is generated every day in the country and just two thirds of it is collected.

The rest of the plastic continues to be in the environment as garbage in drains, beaches, roads and other places, he said. Javadekar said around 30 crore mobile phones become redundant every year and recycling them is also an issue.

The minister as well as several MPs suggested that people should give up the use of plastic bags and instead use cloth or jute bags for day-to-day use like shopping. The government is also looking into the option of bio-degradable plastic, Javadekar said.

As there were many questions related to plastic waste, Speaker Om Birla said separate time could be earmarked for a detailed discussions on the issue. "This House is the representative body of the country's 130 crore population. There should be a discussion on this important issue. We should take a pledge in this House against plastic waste. I am sure the entire House stands united on this," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)