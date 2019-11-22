Leather exporters penetrate new markets to boost shipments: CLE

Leather exporters from India have penetrated new markets such as the US, Canada, Russia, Japan, Australia, and South Korea to tap increasing demands in these countries and boost the country's overall exports, CLE said on Friday. Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman P R Aqeel Ahmed said that they have organised Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet here to showcase products to global companies.

"Besides the traditional market of Europe, the industry has penetrated many potential markets like USA, Canada, Russia, Japan, UAE, Korea, and Australia," he said in a statement. He said the Council has been undertaking several export promotion events in both Europe and other major and potential markets to expand market share.

"During 2019-20, we are organising 16 such marketing events and have planned 25 marketing events during 2020-21," he said adding that in the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet here, as many as 55 overseas buyers from 26 countries participated. Such events provide platform to Indian exporters particularly those in the small and medium segments to meet overseas buyers without having to travel abroad, he added.

"CLE has planned three such meetings in 2020-21, one each in Kolkata, Delhi and Kanpur, which will provide opportunities to our exporters spread across the nation to meet the overseas buyers," Ahmed added. The labour-intensive leather industry provides employment to about 4.42 million people, 30 per cent of whom are women.

