International Development News
Development News Edition

Leather exporters penetrate new markets to boost shipments: CLE

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:40 IST
Leather exporters penetrate new markets to boost shipments: CLE

Leather exporters from India have penetrated new markets such as the US, Canada, Russia, Japan, Australia, and South Korea to tap increasing demands in these countries and boost the country's overall exports, CLE said on Friday. Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman P R Aqeel Ahmed said that they have organised Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet here to showcase products to global companies.

"Besides the traditional market of Europe, the industry has penetrated many potential markets like USA, Canada, Russia, Japan, UAE, Korea, and Australia," he said in a statement. He said the Council has been undertaking several export promotion events in both Europe and other major and potential markets to expand market share.

"During 2019-20, we are organising 16 such marketing events and have planned 25 marketing events during 2020-21," he said adding that in the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet here, as many as 55 overseas buyers from 26 countries participated. Such events provide platform to Indian exporters particularly those in the small and medium segments to meet overseas buyers without having to travel abroad, he added.

"CLE has planned three such meetings in 2020-21, one each in Kolkata, Delhi and Kanpur, which will provide opportunities to our exporters spread across the nation to meet the overseas buyers," Ahmed added. The labour-intensive leather industry provides employment to about 4.42 million people, 30 per cent of whom are women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to replace ordinance banning production, sale of e-cigarettes introduced in LS

A bill to ban production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes and similar products was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distributi...

Kazakhstan to host Syria talks on Dec.10-11

Kazakhstan will host a fresh round of Syria peace talks sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran on December 10-11, Kazakh foreign minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Friday.Tleuberdi provided no details about the agenda or participant...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union

South African Airways SAA signed a deal on Friday with a union not involved in a strike that has crippled the heavily indebted carrier, giving its members a 5.9 pay rise backdated to April.The National Transport Movement NTM is one of the l...

UPDATE 2-Germany dodges recession in third quarter thanks to exports, spending

Strong exports, state spending, and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter, detailed data showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1 expansion on the quarter. The Federal Statistics Offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019