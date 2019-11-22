International Development News
FieldAssist, a leading sales automation platform crossed the USD 8 billion mark in GMV transactions

Riding on the wave of a technological revolution in India, SaaS platforms have evolved significantly creating a positive impact in all kinds of businesses.

  Updated: 22-11-2019 13:42 IST
FieldAssist Logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Riding on the wave of a technological revolution in India, SaaS platforms have evolved significantly creating a positive impact in all kinds of businesses. Not only larger companies, even mid-level and start-ups are also integrating these platforms due to their infinite benefits that aid in infusing productivity at work.

Capitalizing on the increasing trend, India's home-grown brand FieldAssist is creating waves in the market by serving the country's leading FMCG brands with their revolutionary sales automation tool. Celebrating its leadership in the market, the company has successfully crossed the eight billion US dollars mark in GMV transactions. Serving the leading brands, the company caters to more than 350 consumer goods companies in India and has significantly contributed to their sales growth over the past couple of years.

A one-stop solution for all your sales automation needs, FA has integrated technology and is regularly updating the user interface as per its customers' needs. Providing to more than 40,000 salesmen, the company successfully covered more than 4,500,000 Outlets across India with fully satisfied customers. From leading FMCG brands to various corporates, the company has revolutionized the sales process in India. Brands like Everest Spices, Bata, Dollar, Jockey, Haldirams, Bikano, Priyagold, Bisleri and many more are using its application and reaping benefits on a daily basis by automating their field sales.

Setting a historical benchmark, the ever-growing company is providing real-time data to analyze the productivity of the sales team by lowering down the rate of redundancy with its user-friendly application. Till date, FieldSalesmen have completed approximately six crore annual visits with the help of FieldAssist. "Efficiency and productivity are the main pillars to drive sales of FMCG sector in India. In order to keep both the pillars intact, technology became a significant catalyst of growth to keep the sales strategy on point," said Paramdeep Singh, CEO, FieldAssist.

"With FieldAssist, we are trying to enable all our customers to automate their sales process to generate real-time progress by using the sales intelligence and data given by our application," he added. "Reaping the benefits of our products, our customers have enabled us to achieve this benchmark and made us one of the leaders in the industry. Our increasing portfolio of the customer-base is a testament of our supreme services and keeps us motivated to improve our products and services," said Singh.

FieldAssist efficiently tracks and manages sales by getting clear visibility on the productivity of sales fleet thereby enabling brands to stay on top of your market trends, focus on newer revenue streams and innovative products. The company enables sales heads and managers to automate the sales and distribution through its sales automation platform and distributor management system and provides them with real-time primary and secondary sales data, sales analytics and insights.

The company has done strategic partnerships with leading academia and organizations like Microsoft BizSpark, Samsung Enterprise Alliance Program, IBM Partner world, SETU ventures, Start-Up Chile, IIM Ahmedabad. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

