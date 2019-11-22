International Development News
Development News Edition

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation celebrates World children’s week in association with UNICEF

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 14:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation celebrates World children’s week in association with UNICEF
Image Credit: Wikimedia

In the wake of International Children's Day, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation along with UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) ran a campaign at metro stations in the city. Culminating today, the week-long drive supported the issue of child rights protection with special emphasis on helping them meet their basic needs and expand opportunities for the complete development of their talent.

Earlier this week it was launched at Hazratganj Metro Station to mark the 30th anniversary of the 'Convention on the Rights of the Child'. As a part of the campaign, five metro stations of LMRC including the Hazratganj Metro Station took the blue hue with decorative lightings. Photo booths were installed at all the metro stations, volunteers posted at these photo booths encouraged visitors to click their pictures and support the cause. They informed the visitors about the need and purpose of the campaign. Around 6000s number of metro commuters supported the cause and got their pictures clicked at the photo booths.

Ruth Lyons, UNICEF, Uttar Pradesh Chief of Feed Office and Dr. Kumar Keshav, MD UPMRCL who were present at the inaugural expressed their happiness at the successful completion of the campaign. Ruth thanked the Lucknow Metro for joining the Children's Campaign and thanked the staff posted at five selected metro stations for joining the campaign #GoBlue. He told that many organizations of the world do blue lighting on 20 November to show their participation towards children's rights. In India, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North, and South Block are among the prominent buildings that showed solidarity with children's rights and collaborated in this global campaign.

Dr. Kumar Keshav, MD, UPMRCL said that "The safety of children is the top priority of UPMRC. Metro staffs pay special attention to children traveling by metro. If it appears that a child is traveling without parents, we ensure to enquire who is with him - if the child is found alone then the action is taken immediately. LMRC will continue to prioritize issues related to children's rights in the future. Artifacts were displayed in the program to create awareness about child rights".

Apart from Hazratganj, four other metro stations that participated in the #GoBlue campaign were Bhootnath, Vishvavidyalaya, Charbagh, and Transport Nagar metro stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Japan foreign minister to visit Russia to discuss formal WWII treaty -official

Japans foreign minister agreed on Friday to visit Russia next month for talks about a formal World War Two peace treaty, a ministry official said, following a decades-old dispute that has prevented the countries from reaching a pact.Toshimi...

Euro zone money market spike driven by French banks' contingency tests -traders

A sudden jump in the European Central Banks new ESTR overnight interest rate this week was triggered by French banks bidding for extra cash as part of contingency tests, two sources familiar with the blocs money markets said on Friday. The ...

UPDATE 2-Nigeria's economy grew in Q3 after oil output rose to three year high

Nigerias economic growth rose to an annual rate of 2.28 in the three months to the end of September after the production of its main export commodity, crude oil, rose to a more than three years high, the statistics office said on Friday. Th...

UPDATE 2-S.Korea suspends move to end intelligence pact with Japan

South Korea suspended a decision to end an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan on Friday, just hours before it was due to go into effect, providing the first signs of compromise after several months of feuding over trade and historical gri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019