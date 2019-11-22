International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares track Asia higher; city takes breather from protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:09 IST
Hong Kong shares track Asia higher; city takes breather from protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Friday, in line with broader Asian peers, on renewed hopes of Washington and Beijing striking a preliminary trade deal and as the Asian financial hub took a breather from political unrest ahead of key elections.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 0.5% at 26,595.08 and posted a weekly gain of 1%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also closed 0.5% firmer on Friday and was up 0.8% on-week. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares ended up 0.8%, the IT sector gained 1.9%, the financial sector ended 0.4% higher and the property sector closed 0.4% higher. Sentiment got a lift after President Xi Jinping said that China wants to work out an initial trade agreement with the United States and has been trying to avoid a trade war, but it is not afraid to retaliate when necessary.

Global equities took a hit earlier this week amid concerns that "phase one" agreement between both the economies will be delayed until next year. The U.S. Congress had passed legislation on Wednesday to back protesters in Hong Kong and threatened China with possible sanctions on human rights. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign this into law in the coming days. A two-day lull in the anti-government protests in Hong Kong, after months of unrest by protesters seeking the freedom to choose their own leader, helped lift sentiment across Asian markets.

A handful of protesters surrendered in the early hours of Friday at a trashed-and-sieged university. The city is, however, holding its breath ahead of elections on Sunday, which carries added significance after brutal attacks on candidates and months of social unrest. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.3%. About 1.1 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.71 billion. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.32% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK shares firm on trade-driven optimism

Londons FTSE 100 jumped over 1 on Friday and recouped almost all losses from the past two sessions, as investors turned cautiously optimistic about a Sino-U.S. trade deal on Chinas willingness to iron out a pact and as the pound dipped.The ...

UPDATE 1-Britain's TSB hit by IT failure again leaving customers without wages

Britains TSB Bank has been hit by another IT failure after systems problems overnight meant thousands of customers woke up on Friday to find wages and vital payments had not reached their accounts. Thousands of customers took to social medi...

Home min Shah to visit ITBP hqrs next week

Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the headquarters of the border guarding force ITBP here next week and review its operational preparedness along the LAC with China and in other internal security duties, officials said on F...

Hong Kong's clouds of tear gas spark health panic

Hong Kong residents have become distracted this week by fears of dioxin poisoning, as worry grows about the effects of about 10,000 rounds of tear gas fired across the financial hub over more than five months of anti-government protests.Man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019