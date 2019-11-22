International Development News
Katerra Bags Vaishnavi Tech Square, Commercial Project With Vaishnavi Group

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:11 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:11 IST
Global technology led construction company to design, build and deliver 521,400 square feet office space in 12 months

Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Photo Caption: Katerra Vaishnavi Tech Square

After the launch of next gen housing project Vaishnavi Serene in Bengaluru with the city’s leading real estate developer, Vaishnavi Group, Katerra, a Silicon Valley based design and technology-driven global construction company announces yet another project win with them. Katerra will be constructing 521,400 square feet Vaishnavi Tech Square by implementing integrated offsite manufacturing technology and the concept of DfMA (Design for Manufacturing and Assembly) at Iballur Village, Beguru Hobli in Bengaluru South Taluk. Building components for this project will be factory-made at Katerra’s 42 acres, fully-integrated offsite manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

Vaishnavi Tech Senere will feature ground plus 10 floors of office space, a beautifully designed ground floor with lobby, two basements floors and a multi-level car parking. Capitalizing on Katerra’s unique offsite construction technology, this project is scheduled to be designed and built in the next 12 months, bringing in time saving.

Sharing his thoughts on the need for technology-driven construction to meet the retail, housing, education institutions and hospitals rising in India owing to growing urbanization, Mr. Nejeeb Khan, Head Design and Business Strategy - India, Katerra said, “Across the globe, Data Driven Design, Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA), Modular Construction, Offsite Manufacturing, Intelligent Buildings and Construction Software are gaining prominence as they enable faster construction and better quality structures. Today, every MNC wishes to have their presence in India, which indicates that there will be a huge requirement for offices and tech parks across the country in the coming years. Thus, technology-driven offsite manufacturing will help in catering to this demand within a shorter timeline. At Katerra, we develop design and technology-driven solutions that will help reduce delivery time up to two-third, thereby speeding up the construction process to deliver smarter and better commercial spaces for our clients. Katerra is proud to partner with Vaishnavi Group yet again for building Vaishnavi Tech Square with latest off-site manufacturing techniques.”

Backed by Soft Bank’s Vision Fund, Katerra is a fully integrated construction company, providing end-to-end building services as a single partner, with robust technology systems connecting - building design, factory manufacturing of components and site assembly and building together.

Speaking about the project, Mr. C N Govindaraju, Managing Director, Vaishnavi Group said, “We, at Vaishnavi Group, strongly believe that new-age global design-driven precast construction technology is the future for developers like us. We are delighted to partner with Katerra for the second time for our commercial project - Vaishnavi Tech Square Katerra owing to their expertise in building both residential and commercial projects. We are confident that Katerra, across all parameters from design, manufacturing and installation of the precast elements and of course, its promise of timely delivery with impeccable quality will help us develop a world-class commercial office space within the city.”

A Silicon Valley technology-driven, offsite construction start-up, Katerra has grown rapidly since 2015. Today, the company has over 7,500 employees, 6 operational factories and 700+ projects in progress across India, Middle East and America. Katerra has strong business plans to rapidly expand its operations in the Indian market aiming to revolutionize its construction sector by introducing advanced global practices.

About Katerra

Katerra is a technology company optimizing the way buildings are designed and constructed. We are a technology company at heart. We are bringing the tested systems approaches of industrialized global industries to bring greater efficiency to building design and construction.

Founded in 2015, by Michael Marks, today Katerra has over 700+ projects in progress and 6 factories across the globe. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have operational offices across America, India, China and the Middle East employing more than 7,500 people.

For more information log on to: https://www.katerra.com/mea/

About Vaishnavi

Vaishnavi Group, a Bangalore based real estate company started with the explicit aim of making a mark in the real estate segment as the most admired brand for its integrity, commitment and for exceeding expectations consistently. Started in 1998 by its charismatic leader, C.N. Govindaraju, a civil engineer by profession, the Group has come a long way, carving a niche in the upper income group segment of developments, leaving an indelible mark amidst its expanding customer base. Never inclined to be a volume player, the Group has always been focused on medium sized developments that permitted micro focus and stringent quality control.

For more information log on to: http://www.vaishnavigroup.com/vaishnavi-tech-square

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

