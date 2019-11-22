International Development News
Craft Beton Takes Functional Art to the Outdoors

• Launches its Outdoor Collection at an exhibition at the Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre from 22nd - 30th November, 2019

• Used contemporary design language to create an array of interesting seating and public furniture all crafted from the world's greenest cement

NEW DELHI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalmia Bharat Group, the conglomerate that has always been known for its innovation, launched Craft Béton's Outdoor Collection at an exhibition at India Habitat Centre today. The Collection is on display from 22nd - 30th November, 2019 at the Open Palm Court, IHC.

Craft Béton has taken its contemporary design language to create an array of interesting seating and public furniture all crafted from the world's greenest cement. A circular seat reminiscent of a sombrero. Caterpillar like modular seating. A path light with butterfly wings on which one can rest. A blooming flower on a bed of 'Phad Art' inspired tiles which in reality is a table with seats. Each design is a perfect blend of finesse and functionality with the ruggedness to endure the harshness of outdoor use.

The Outdoor Collection has been designed by designers and art curators Somesh Singh and Iti Tyagi who have been associated with the brand since its commencement.

"Translating our design philosophy, a merger of cement, function and aesthetics in a contemporary and minimalist form, into outdoor products seemed like a natural progression. The material itself is ideally suited for all-weather use and there is a dearth of aesthetic and modern options available. Further keeping functionality in mind, we have ensured ease of transportation by making the designs modular and easy to assemble on site," said Sundeep Kumar, Chief Executive, Craft Béton.

Craft Béton is what happens when eight internationally acclaimed designers meet the world's most consumed material-cement. Today, this high-end, luxury brand offers home and personal accents, lighting, furniture, wall and floor coverings, basins and even bathroom accessories for lovers of contemporary and minimalistic design all crafted from cement. At Craft Béton, one can find creations with the finesse and form of an art piece, detailing and function of world-class design and craftsmanship to admire.

It has evolved to become the only Indian indigenous brand which offers especially created customizable options to architects, builders and large institutional projects to add a new dimension to their creative spaces in an otherwise common material - cement. Be it creative outdoor seating, wall art at an airport or even an installation, Craft Béton delves deep into its design values to create unique functional art solutions in cement.

Craft Béton began its journey in the womb of a 2 Billion USD Cement company, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited. With the greenest cement in the world and a focus on reimagining cement the team set out on its design journey in 2016 to showcase the beauty and versatility of this material.

Craft Béton launched their new collection earlier this year. The Collection infused with a dash of subtle colors and quirky tones, marked with classic details appeals to the connoisseurs of design on view. The company also added wall/floor coverings, basins and public seating in its collection.

All Craft Béton creations crafted by internationally acclaimed artists are available for purchase online at www.craftbeton.com

Click Here to download the pictures of The Outdoor Collection

About Dalmia Bharat Group

Dalmia Bharat Group (www.dalmiabharat.com) is a leading Indian conglomerate with a strong presence in Cement, Sugar and Refractories. The Group has a turnover of over 11,000 crore. Dalmia Bharat commenced operations in 1939 and has played a defining role in India's manufacturing sector. The group has significant market presence in each of its sectors of operation. Its cement business has grown exponentially since 2006 in terms of capacity and production and the company is a leader in the specialty cements space. Dalmia Cement is the only cement company in the world to have the lowest carbon footprint. In sugar, the group is a prominent generic player catering to most of the leading businesses in India. The Group also caters to an enduring and growing customer base in the refractories business and has forayed into sustainable power/energy.

About the Designers

Somesh Singh (India): An eminent former professor at NID for a decade and Director at Institute of Apparel Management, his innovations and creations have been covered by media like Time Magazine, New York Times, The Times, BBC, CNN, USA Today among others

Iti Tyagi (India): A graduate of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) she went on to study Interior Design from KLC School of Design, London. She has designed for many global brands like Nieman Marcus, Pottery Barn, M&S, Walmart, Target, Hobby Lobby, and Bombay Company. She was recently conferred the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' by the President of India for her contribution towards sustainable crafts and design

