Praveen P Kadle appointed independent director and chairman of Beam Suntory India

Beam Suntory India has appointed Praveen P Kadle as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Board of its Indian subsidiary, expanding its Board to five veterans of business in the country. Mr. Kadle's appointment as an Independent Director and Chairman supports Beam Suntory's growth goals in this key developing market. With leading brands like Teacher's and Jim Beam, the company has an ambitious goal of reaching $1 billion in sales in India by 2030.

"Beam Suntory has the ambition to become the world's most admired fastest-growing spirits company, and the Board of Directors provides strategic vision and direction as to how the company should grow while operating ethically and with integrity," said Neeraj Kumar, Beam Suntory's Managing Director, India. "It is an honor to have a business leader of the stature of Praveen Kadle join us on the board and guide the organization in India as we pursue an ambitious growth agenda."

A world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory has 231 employees in India, with offices in Gurgaon, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and a primary bottling facility in Rajasthan.

Mr. Kadle has spent nearly three decades with the Tata Group, where he is now the Chairman of Tata AutoComp Systems Limited. He also serves as a member of the Board of various Tata and non-Tata companies. During his major stint at Tata Group, Mr. Kadle as an Executive Director- finance and corporate affairs, played a major role in restructuring and turnaround of Tata Motors in 2001-02 and subsequently in the acquisition of Daewoo truck company in South Korea in 2003 and acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008. Mr.Kadle was the founding managing director of Tata Capital from 2008-2018.

"The Beam Suntory vision of Growing for Good resonates personally as well as professionally," said Praveen P Kadle. "Organizations thrive when corporate governance and growth go hand in hand, and the commitment with which Beam Suntory upholds its values is reassuring. I'm delighted to be able to contribute to the company's growth in India and work with its capable leadership team on achieving these goals."

Mr. Kadle in his long and illustrious career has been awarded various recognitions and awards for his contribution in the areas of finance and industrial development both in India as well as internationally.