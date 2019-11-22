DHL Express recognized as Top Employer in Africa for sixth consecutive year

DHL Express (DHL.com) has been recognized as a Top Employer in Africa for the sixth consecutive year by the prestigious Top Employer Africa Institute, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to being an employer of choice.

Paul Clegg, VP Human Resources for DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, said that being recognized as a Top Employer yet again is a massive point of pride for the company, especially in a year where DHL celebrates its 50th anniversary.

"Having been in business for 50 years is a huge milestone, and we could not have reached our current success without the scores of passionate employees that have dedicated their time and energy to the company over the last half-century. With this in mind, we remain committed to investing in our employees, helping them unlock their highest potential well into the future."

DHL Express received 24 certifications across 23 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa this year, including the coveted Intercontinental Award for having the most Top Employer certifications on the continent. Countries for which DHL Express received certifications include

Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Additionally, DHL Express South Africa has been recognized as the industry leader in South Africa, in the Transport and Logistics sector.

"We view effective employee engagement programs that drive motivation and employee engagement as an integral part of business operations. Not only does it enable us to provide great client service, but it also helps us to maintain our customer-focused culture across the globe," he says.

According to Clegg, the business' use of employee initiatives and programs, including the company's Certified International Specialist (CIS) cultural change program, has helped to unlock the potential of the company's employees across Sub-Saharan Africa. "We made the decision some time ago to put a strong emphasis on up-skilling and empowering our middle-managers and supervisors, as this rung of leadership is crucial to supporting our growth in the coming years."

To be certified as a Top Employer in Africa, a company needs to operate in four or more countries and have exceptional employee conditions. The Top Employers Institute conducts comprehensive and independent research by completing HR best practice surveys amongst employees of the relevant companies.

The Top Employers Institute survey assesses human resource strategy, policy implementation, practices and employee offerings to reveal whether the company provides exceptional employee conditions, develops talent on all levels and demonstrates leadership through optimizing the development of its employees and employee practices.

"We are beyond honored and thankful to have achieved this huge milestone once again and we look forward to ensuring that we maintain our focus on attracting, retaining and developing our people across the sub-Saharan Africa region," concluded Clegg.

(With Inputs from APO)