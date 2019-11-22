International Development News
Development News Edition

Fin panel chief Singh blasts frequent tinkering with GST rates

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:06 IST
Fin panel chief Singh blasts frequent tinkering with GST rates

Fifteenth finance commission chairman NK Singh on Friday called for major changes in the GST structure, including reducing the cumbersome compliance procedures and also doing away with frequent rate changes, to improve collection. He also pitched for a rationalisation in Centrally- sponsored schemes, and blamed the government for not clearly defining the role of the Niti Aayog, which as of now does not have any powers to take financial decisions.

The comments from the chief of the commission that decides on the revenue distribution between the Centre and the states, come amidst concerns about the continuous fall in GST collection which has not touched the targeted Rs 1 lakh crore every month barring one month. "If you do not simplify GST, you will be defeating the very purpose and intention of why we took this far reaching step," Singh told SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, while delivering the LK Jha memorial lecture at the RBI headquarters here this evening.

"The cumbersomeness of compliance is one of the important factors why I believe that there is a huge scope for improving the revenue realisation from GST," he added. "Equally, I do believe the frequency with which the rates have been changed is unbelievable. You are playing with the rates of taxation, these are serious issues and these are not rates of mutual accommodation," he said.

However, he noted that despite all these issues, we have seen one of the fastest GST adoption rates and credited same to the prime minister and the then finance minister Arun Jaitley, but stressed on the need to go back to the drawing board urgently. The changes sought will minimise the cost of compliance, make the system less onerous and finally lead to an improved trajectory of revenue collection.

Singh said the commission has visited nearly all the states in the run-up to the preparation of its report and that many of them have "complained that the fiscal autonomy has been circumscribed by GST". "I think the GST Council needs a restructuring in terms of what is good, not only in terms of the negotiating strengths of one state versus the other, it needs to function in a manner so that the rims of India are not really seriously compromised," Singh said.

Noting that there are many as 211 Centrally-sponsored schemes on which the government spends over Rs 3.32 lakh annually, he said ideally these are subjects to be typically handled by the states like employment. "We need a far more credible policy on rationalization of the Centrally-sponsored schemes and the Central outlays than have been possible so far...this becomes more relevant because the role of the Niti Ayog which is a think-tank and not a financial body, remains somewhat unclear in the financial sphere," Singh said.

He noted that prioritising "political expediencies" over "constitutional misgivings" has ensured that the states haven't complained against such "transgressions". Singh also hit out against off-budget borrowings by both the Centre and the states saying such instances are "clever" ways to side-step financial reporting requirements.

There is a need to rethink the fiscal partnerships to catapult growth, and not look at it merely as a way to garner more revenue from a particular state. "Living in a deceitful world of one-upmanship either among the states or between the states and the Centre will only detract our ability to realise our growth potential," Singh warned.

Meanwhile, in the speech that comes months after the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and the further division of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir, Singh seemed to support the power of the Centre to reorganise the states. "The units of our federation have undergone multiple transformations since 1947. This is because Article 3 empowers Parliament to create new states. While such a provision can be seen as giving the Union too much powers, it has arguably been central to holding us together since it allows us to evolve and respond to sub-national aspirations," he said.

"India is an indestructible Union of destructible states," he concluded..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Jaypee Infra insolvency: Lenders to meet on Nov 28 for further discussions on NBCC, Suraksha bids

Lenders of Jaypee Infratech will meet on November 28 for further discussions on bids submitted by state-owned NBCC and Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty to acquire the debt-laden realty firm in the ongoing insolvency process. In a regulatory fil...

Star Air commences flight services to Kalaburgi

The newly-constructed Kalaburgi airport in Karnataka commenced operations on Friday with the launch of the maiden flight to Bengaluru by Star Air under the governments regional connectivity scheme, Udan. Promoted by the Kolkhapur-based div...

UPDATE 4-Iraqi forces kill four protesters, cleric warns of crisis

Iraqi security forces killed four protesters in Baghdad on Friday and forcibly dispersed activists blocking the main port near Basra, as the countrys top cleric warned nothing but speedy electoral reforms would resolve unrest. Security forc...

.

India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal c Mehidy Hasan b Al-Amin 14 Rohit Sharma lbw b Ebadat Hossain 21Cheteshwar Pujara c Shadman Islam b Ebadat Hossain 55 Virat Kohli not out 59Ajinkya Rahane not out 23 Extras LB-1, W-1 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019