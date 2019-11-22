International Development News
Development News Edition

Will work with gems, jewellery industry on import duty demand: Goyal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 22:46 IST
Will work with gems, jewellery industry on import duty demand: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said he will work with gems and jewellery industry on their demand to cut import duty on gold and bring back businesses, which have shifted from the country. He also asked the industry to follow legal practices such as doing digital transactions to enhance the integrity of the sector.

"I think it is important that we have a dialogue and I am also working to support the industry request on the duty structure of gold, other precious stones and diamonds, so that we can bring back a lot more business which is possibly gone out of the country and bring that back to India," he said here. The minister said that he has requested officers to take the issues strongly with other ministries to see "how we can work together to put an end to smuggling and ensures that business comes back to India".

The industry is demanding cut in gold import duty to 4 per cent from the current 12.5 per cent. The industry has claimed that due to hike in the import duty several businesses have shifted out of India. He, however, added that to "enable me to do that and help me succeed, I need high level of commitment from you about the integrity quotient of the industry".

Goyal said that 100 per cent honesty is important to convince other ministries to agree on the demands of the industry. "Do not indulge in any illicit transactions. Complain to authorities who are doing wrong. If you will be honest, we are willing to ensure proper finance is available...If all of you come together and give that confidence that we will not engage in any wrong practices, government will be able to support you with lower taxes, lower import duties and lower GST," he added.

He added that few bad and unfortunate examples in the industry has impacted the industry as this sector works on "trust". Few people who willfully defaulted loans have brought bad name to the industry and there is a need for all the industry to ponder on this, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina creditors jockey for lead ahead of $100 billion debt talks

Several factions of Argentinas bondholders are jostling for influence ahead of restructuring talks with incoming president Alberto Fernandez as Latin Americas third-largest economy tries to avert a default, more than a dozen sources familia...

Bayer's Monsanto pleads guilty to illegal Hawaii pesticide spraying

Monsanto pleaded guilty to spraying a banned pesticide on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and agreed to pay 10.2 million in criminal fines and other payments for the spraying and for illegally storing hazardous waste, U.S. prosecutors said.The...

Pak's inflation due to previous government's flawed policies: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the current issue of inflation in Pakistan was due to the flawed economic policies of the previous government and the cash-strapped nation would overcome the problem soon. Addressing a public ga...

Two of thieves' gang arrested

Police here on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang allegedly involved in thefts in high-profile marriage functions. The accused were identified as Kuldeep Sisodia 24 and Prashant Sisodia 19, both residents of Rajgarh in Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019