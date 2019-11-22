International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Positive trade cues help European stocks wrap up dour week on an upbeat note

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 23:02 IST
UPDATE 2-Positive trade cues help European stocks wrap up dour week on an upbeat note
Image Credit: Storyblocks

European shares logged their best day in three weeks on Friday, as upbeat data out of major eurozone economies, as well as positive rhetoric on a U.S.-China trade deal, ended a dour week on a positive note.

The trade sensitive European miners jumped nearly 2%, erasing nearly all losses from earlier this week. All but one of the European sub-sectors ended higher. U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China is "potentially very close". Beijing had said earlier it wanted to work out an initial agreement with Washington, following reports that a truce could be delayed to 2020.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.4% higher but still snapped a six-week winning streak as recent mixed signals on trade clouded the sentiment. Earlier in the day, separate surveys showed business activity picked up slightly in France this month while German business conditions continued to deteriorate in November, although more slowly than recently.

Reports from both economies, came as a relief to investors even as another survey showed European PMI slipped in November, narrowly missing a contraction. "Despite a little slippage of the composite index, the Eurozone PMIs add to the growing number of indicators that suggest the downturn in global trade and manufacturing is approaching the bottom," said Berenberg economist Florian Hense.

"Both domestic and export orders are sending green shoots with the decline in Germany easing and the gains in France picking up." However, in Britain, a survey showed business this month suffered its deepest downturn since mid-2016 as the approach of a national election exacerbated uncertainty about Brexit, causing a sharp fall in the pound.

Sterling's losses helped London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 post its best day in nearly four months. Among stocks, Italian broadcaster Mediaset rose more than 2% after sources told Reuters that French media group Vivendi is prepared to sell part of its stake in the firm at a loss in an attempt to reach a deal to end years of bitter legal disputes.

French pre-paid meal vouchers and card provider Edenred dropped 2.4% after announcing a cyber attack on its information technology system. Umicore slid nearly 4% as Bank of America Merrill downgraded the Belgian materials and technology group to "neutral"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bayer's Monsanto pleads guilty to illegal Hawaii pesticide spraying

Monsanto pleaded guilty to spraying a banned pesticide on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and agreed to pay 10.2 million in criminal fines and other payments for the spraying and for illegally storing hazardous waste, U.S. prosecutors said.The...

Pak's inflation due to previous government's flawed policies: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the current issue of inflation in Pakistan was due to the flawed economic policies of the previous government and the cash-strapped nation would overcome the problem soon. Addressing a public ga...

Two of thieves' gang arrested

Police here on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang allegedly involved in thefts in high-profile marriage functions. The accused were identified as Kuldeep Sisodia 24 and Prashant Sisodia 19, both residents of Rajgarh in Ma...

People in Andhra want English medium govt schools: YSRCP's Gen Secy

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Academy chairperson and YSRCP General Secretary Lakshmi Parvathi on Friday defended Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddys decision to convert all government schools into English medium from the next academic year and said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019