International Development News
Development News Edition

Argentina creditors jockey for lead ahead of $100 billion debt talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 23:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 23:34 IST
Argentina creditors jockey for lead ahead of $100 billion debt talks
Image Credit: Flickr

Several factions of Argentina's bondholders are jostling for influence ahead of restructuring talks with incoming president Alberto Fernandez as Latin America's third-largest economy tries to avert a default, more than a dozen sources familiar with the process said.

Argentina is once again buckling under the weight of its sovereign debts, which total around $100 billion, and Fernandez needs to urgently agree a deal with creditors to ease the burden and give his government space to try to revive the economy. Several investors told Reuters they are growing increasingly annoyed by a lack of clarity on the plans of the new government, which is set to take over on Dec. 10. Fernandez has not yet named his economic team or said how he will deal with the debts, which have become painfully costly after a collapse of the peso.

"The general frustration is how slow the incoming administration has been to name people and get the ball rolling," a source at a large fixed income investor that holds Argentine debt said, adding that with more clarity things could change "fairly quickly". Fernandez this week told the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) head Kristalina Georgieva he has a "sustainable" plan to meet creditor obligations as well as maintain growth, without giving details.

A media representative for Fernandez did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. A creditor committee of at least 20 members was formed last month as bondholders look for ways to avoid losses, which could reach tens of billions of dollars, on their holdings.

A second group is now being assembled, led by U.S.-based emerging markets-focused investment manager Gramercy, three sources said, amid differences over the way forward. A third group of mostly hedge funds holding bonds restructured after a prior Argentine default was also being brought together, sources said.

Gramercy has previous experience in Argentina, where its distressed debt chief investment officer Robert Koenigsberger was involved in debt talks in 2009. Several bondholders said a range of proposals for bundling creditors were circulating, although some said they would rather stick to a larger single group controlling a bigger debt slice.

The process of organising creditors is still in the early stages and it is not clear how much of Argentina's debt each grouping represents at this stage. Gramercy's proposal, which also involves emerging markets investment manager Macrosynergy Partners, has put together a number of possible scenarios, three sources familiar with the plans said.

One of these includes an extension of maturities to ease the pressure on Argentina's struggling finances, but no write-down. "The group's preferred scenario is to get a five-year extension, but there is no haircut," one of the sources said.

The IMF says that until the new government sets an economic path it cannot decide if private creditor haircuts are needed to keep its $57 billion bailout programme in place. "In the absence of the whole macroeconomic strategy it is very hard to judge how their operation would lead to a sustainable debt position," Alejandro Werner, head of the Western Hemisphere Department at the IMF, said on Wednesday at an event in New York.

"Once you have the policy proposals you can judge what kind of debt operation is consistent with those policies," he added. The last major default by Argentina in 2001 tipped the country of 44 million people into years of recession and economic crisis from which it only emerged in 2015.

Argentine bonds, almost 80% of which are denominated in foreign currency, were given a small lift by Fernandez's comments this week, but they are still trading at less than half their face value. And the peso is the world's worst performing currency this year, despite being propped up by capital controls put in place in September, weeks after Fernandez's shock victory in a primary election sparked financial market panic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019