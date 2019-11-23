4th National Level Competition of BRAINY Shall Witness 400 Students Engaged in the Battle of the Brains on 24th November 2019

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India: Business Wire India

A legacy of 15 years in a row with trust of lacs of parents, Xplore Knowledge Resources has earned prestige of conducting the grandest competitions. Students across Gujarat and other states will be involved in 2019’s battle of brains. Company has been leader in the brain education field for children.

Brainy – A division of Brain Child Learning the students will be involved in doing amazing parapsychological activities like reading with eyes closed and also reading the whole book In 10 minutes by just flipping the pages.

They shall demonstrate the power of visualization, mindfulness and many more right brain abilities. These amazing activities like bending of spoons with mind power and Brain’s ability of photographic memory will be performed by nearly 400 students in front of a live audience of about 1000 people who shall be watching them and also being webcasted live to thousands via our website and social media like YouTube and Face book (FB). Although the concept may sound unbelievable but this is the 4th National level competition, earlier 3 competitions have been already witnessed by thousands, speaks for its authenticity. Every year Brainy Competition is organised to generate the awareness for the benefit of all mankind, of the immense creative Brain powers that we all have. Brainy students do not compete on the knowledge of the facts, instead they compete on the functioning of their neural systems and senses.

India shall witness the unprecedented on 24th November 2019. You can view the Competition Live through our You Tube Channel or through our website.

Enabling Children to Express – National Level Competition

Once Every year BRAINY provides the children across India to participate in their National Level competition held at various locations so that they can experience the joy of participating and also eradicate the fear of appearing in such Competitions. The Brainy competition is an important event and it spreads the awareness of Brain training for children and the benefits that can result from it.

We do not have stringent selection process and the competition is open to all our students who wish to travel to the location where it is being held. We encourage students to participate since our driving force for them is that “Winning does not matter Participation Does”.

About Xplore Knowledge Resources LLP

Xplore Knowledge Resources LLP started its journey into education in the year 1998. The company’s Founder & Chairman Mr Tushar Kansagara sensed the requirement of quality and Brain based education for the Children of India and hence started the Franchising of Educational Products since the Year 2004.

About Brainy

Brainy is a division of Brain Child Learning spread across 13 countries and started its operation in Malaysia in the year 1999. In India in the short span of 04 years he has been able to establish BRAINY as a unique program for the overall development of children to bring about peaceful, happy and successful life. A program that has lasting changes to the overall development of kids. It is a Life skill program based on the benefits of Meditation, Brain Exercises and Digitized Music. We believe that focusing on the brain-based education is the key to achieving the real progress in life in all the fronts like physical, mental, social, or educational. All children have high creative potential in their dormant state. We need to shift focus from what’s in the brain to how it could be developed. Brainy is doing just the same. Brain training field is an opportunity to take the world to the new heights.

The Company works on the franchise Model and has an extensive National and International network of centers. Our Models are based on providing the business partners with strategic and cutting edge Technical Support and knowhow of business to drive profits and grow into sustainable business models. Brain Child Learning offers a variety of products under its banner. In India the company has launched the Sensory Enhancement Program since 2014 and is due to launch the Brainy Kindergarten – Preschool along with other afterschool program in 2020. Company is looking for likeminded people to join their network as franchisees.

