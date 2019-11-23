International Development News
Development News Edition

MCA wants accounts of fraud-hit CG Power to be restated

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:03 IST
MCA wants accounts of fraud-hit CG Power to be restated

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) wants fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions to restate accounts of the past five fiscal years reflecting the actual financial position of the company, including receivables from companies linked to erstwhile promoter Gautam Thapar, sources said. The new management of the company, soon after the fraud came to light, had on August 30 expressed desire to restate financial accounts for the last five years and it will now expedite the process.

Sources said MCA has filed a petition before the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking permission to re-open the books of account and recast the financial statements of CG Power and its subsidiary companies for the past five financial years beginning 2014-15. It wants chartered accountants to re-open the books of account and recast the financial statements of the company and its subsidiary firms.

MCA had previously asked its Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to probe the affairs of the company along with 15 other firms, including two subsidiaries CG Power Solutions Ltd and CG International BV. CG Power, which has ousted its chairman over allegations of financial irregularities, had plans to re-examine its accounts over the past fiscal years to ascertain whether similar transactions may have escaped detection after an internal probe into current performance revealed nine such deals.

A recent investigation by the company revealed that the nine wrongful transactions caused the company to lose around Rs 3,300 crore. It has asked companies linked to promoter Gautam Thapar, among others, to return the money and has initiated the second phase of the probe to fix responsibility for the alleged fraudulent transactions.

CG Power had in August stated that an investigation instituted by its board had found major governance and financial lapses, including some assets being provided as collateral and the money from the loans siphoned off by "identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors." Also, some liabilities and advances to related and unrelated parties had been understated. Following this, the firm has issued recovery notices to seven entities demanding repayment of Rs 1,314.78 crore owed by them to the company. Besides, its subsidiaries have sent 23 notices to recover Rs 2,095.64 crore, they said.

CG Power had previously in regulatory filings stated that a total of Rs 3,018.62 crore was receivable from "various promoter affiliated companies and connected parties". This includes Rs 1,001.38 crore from Thapar's Avantha Holdings Ltd. Another Rs 287.75 crore was due from Blue Garden Estate Pvt Ltd and Rs 175 crore from Acton Global Pvt Ltd -- two firms which were classified as "promoter connected party".

Among parties related to the promoter group, Rs 552.33 crore was due from Ballarpur Graphics Paper Product Ltd, Rs 348.71 crore from Avantha International Assets BV and Rs 378.76 crore from Solaris Industrial Chemicals Ltd. Blue Garden Estate Pvt Ltd also had Rs 320 crore of pending loan/advance. The board of CG Power had in August sacked Thapar as chairman and thereafter forced CEO K N Neelkant to resign as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Rayudu alleges corruption in HCA; seeks Telangana Min's

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association HCA and sought the intervention of Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao in the issue. Hello sir KTRTRS, I request u to plz look int...

Ruyudu accuses HCA of corruption, asks minister to intervene

Batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association of indulging in rampant corruption and appealed to influential state minister K T Rama Rao to intervene. Taking to Twitter, the former Hyderabad captain accused sev...

Book on RAW's founding father to hit stands soon

A new book on the life and times of legendary spymaster RN Kao, founding father of Indias external intelligence agency Research Analysis Wing RAW, will hit the stands soon, announced publishing house Bloomsbury. The book, RN Kao Gentle Spy...

Six killed in accident in Pak

At least six people were killed when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in a remote mountainous terrain in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said.The accident occurred due to bad condition of the road in Kohistan area...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019