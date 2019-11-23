International Development News
Queen of Mashups World DJane Championship' to be held on 27th November, 2019

After witnessing tremendous success, SoS Nitelife is all set to host the fourth edition of 'Queen of Mashups' World DJane Championship on November 27.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  Updated: 23-11-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:04 IST
'Queen of Mashups' 2019. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): After witnessing tremendous success, SoS Nitelife is all set to host the fourth edition of 'Queen of Mashups' World DJane Championship on November 27. The gala event will see participation from DJanes from across the globe and compete for the coveted global title at Dragonfly Experience, The Orb, Sahar, Mumbai.

Following are the 15 female DJanes who will be participating in the competition: DJ Natalia Moon (Australia), DJ Linda Erfolg (Germany), DJ Neit Kaur (India), DJ Cynthia Lacle (Netherlands), DJ Charly Smith (Netherlands), DJ Dicca Higgs (Poland), DJ Jericha (Philippines), DJ Olesya Blondz (Russia), DJ Leya (Spain), DJ Farah Farz (Singapore), DJ Cathrin (Thailand), DJ Blondie (USA), DJ Lisa (Ukraine), DJ Djoly (Ukraine). These 15 female DJanes from different corners of the globe will showcase their skills in the contest in a bid to win the contest.

The defending champion DJ Natalia Moon from Australia will be participating in the global spectacle with an aim to defend her title and become 'Queen of Mashups' World DJane Champion for the second consecutive time. Moon from Australia was crowned champion in the mega contest in 2018.

"It was wonderful performing at the 'Queen of Mashups' World DJane Championship 2018 and the prestigious title was the icing on the cake last year. I am all excited about performing in front of the huge and learned audiences in India and looking forward to defending my title for the next championship," said Moon. These talented young ladies will be judged by a jury comprising DJ Suketu, DJ Notorious and DJ Nasha.

The audiences will get to witness a star-studded musical competition apart from grooving to the hits of popular chartbusters. Chand Seth, the Founder and Managing Director of SOS Nitelife: Synergy of Services Nitelife Private Limited is equally excited about the fourth edition of 'Queen of Mashups' World DJane Championship 2019.

"We were extremely satisfied with the success and the rave reviews we have been receiving for our flagship contest i.e. Queen of Mashups. The positive response from the contestants as well as from the audiences motivated us to organize the fourth edition. Our aim is to provide the platform for the DJanes where they can showcase their skills," said Seth. "The Queen of Mashups World DJane Championship has been a huge hit amongst the audiences as they gather in big numbers to enjoy the evening and groove to the tunes of the female DJanes. And that has been the driving force for us to organize the fourth edition," said Lina Ingle, Co-founder/Director SOS Nitelife.

"Our aim is to make this contest bigger and better with every passing year. I wish all the very best of luck to these talented participants," she added. Ingle is a confident exhibitor of hard work and persistence and she conducts the events with her team to deliver peak performance. This is why clients always speak highly of "SOS Nitelife: Synergy of Services Nitelife Private Limited" for the premium services they get.

Last year, the crowds were spellbound by the tunes of popular dance numbers played by the talented ladies behind the music consoles. All the invited guests were in awe of SOS Nitelife's arrangements and hospitality. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

