Novartis nears deal to buy U.S. biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 bln- WSJ

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm The Medicines Co for about $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2qveZtj on Saturday.

The deal, in which Novartis has agreed to pay $85 a share, could be announced this weekend, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neither Novartis nor The Medicines Co was immediately available for comment on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)