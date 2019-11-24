International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt mulls cut in reserve price of rice; wheat price to remain unchanged

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 12:13 IST
Govt mulls cut in reserve price of rice; wheat price to remain unchanged
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sitting on a huge buffer stock, the government is considering cutting the reserve price of rice by almost Rs 500 per quintal for bulk buyers to boost its sale through open market. However, there is no plan to cut wheat price, official sources said.

The government is considering a downward revision of reserve price of rice from Rs 2,785 per quintal to Rs 2,250 per quintal in order to boost sales from central pool stock under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) in 2019-20, sources said. Food Ministry runs OMSS to sell wheat and rice stored in buffer stock by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Foodgrains are sold through a tender at a reserve price to flour and rice millers and user industries. However, there is no plan for any revision in reserve price of wheat, and the current reserve price of wheat will continue to prevail throughout the remaining period of 2019-20, they said.

FCI, the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, has 23.1 million tonnes of rice and 37.3 million tonnes of wheat. The total foodgrain stock stands at about 60 million tonnes as on November 1.

FCI has decided to sell 10 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers this fiscal, over 40 percent more than the previous year. The base price of wheat is Rs 2,080 per quintal. During the last fiscal, FCI had sold 7 million tonnes of wheat.

The sale of wheat and rice to bulk buyers is to make space for the new crop. The current foodgrain storage capacity in the country is around 88 million tonnes, with over 75 million tonnes covered and 13 million tonnes covered area plinth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

New marker helps predict mice prone to alcohol addiction: Study

Researchers have discovered a new brain-circuit system in mice that sheds light on how the rodents transition from moderate to compulsive alcohol consumption -- an advance that may lead to the development of new approaches to study drug add...

Ex-Lankan president Sirisena eyes return to Parliament, says expelled lawmaker

Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena is eyeing a return to the Parliament, an expelled senior lawmaker of his party claimed on Sunday. AHM Fowzie, a Sri Lanka Freedom Party member who was appointed a parliamentarian by Sirisena ...

Pakistan summons Norwegian Ambassador over Quran desecration incident

Islamabad Pakistan, Nov 24 SputnikANI The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the Norwegian Ambassador to Islamabad to express concern about the desecration of the Quran in Norways Kristiansand, the ministry said. Earlier this w...

Use winter to your advantage to take 'Fit India Movement 'forward: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the citizens to take advantage of the upcoming winter season and promote the Fit India Movement in the country. In the 59th edition of his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, he said Winters are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019