International Development News
Development News Edition

India's PSUs should bid for international projects as consortium: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:18 IST
India's PSUs should bid for international projects as consortium: Report

To enhance their geo-strategic reach, India's public sector enterprises should bid for international projects as a consortium, work with the government to design WTO-smart subsidies and enhance exports, according to a report. The CII report, titled 'Can the Indian PSEs enhance their Geo-strategic reach', presents a roadmap to expand exports and geostrategic reach of public sector enterprises (PSEs) by 2022.

It also points out several domestic and external barriers which are inhibiting the PSEs' ability to enhance exports. Lack of autonomy, multiple procedures and management gaps, among others, lead to loss of potential business opportunities, it pointed out. "Setting up a High-Level Export Strategy Committee will implement the five-point agenda set out by the Prime Minister for enhancing the competitiveness of Indian PSEs by 2022.

"A short-term (5 years) and long-term (10 years) roadmap for the PSEs, clearly laying down exports and growth targets, is the order of the day to enhance their geo-strategic reach," said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director-General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The report recommends public sector enterprises bid for international projects as a consortium, leveraging each other's mutual competence, experiences and strengths. They should also leverage regional and bilateral trade agreements in sectors where they have a comparative advantage.

Long-term political strategy and planning is needed for the success of PSEs as they often invest in strategic and long-term projects abroad. Each nodal ministry should have an international desk, it said. Most PSEs have been exporting and/or have an international presence. As per the report, they now have a presence in over 80 countries across diverse regions with the majority concentrated in the South Asian region.

A number of them are moving away from their traditional markets to new markets, such as Africa and Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV). The chamber has suggested a well-defined process for sharing of information between the Indian embassies, nodal ministries, PSEs and their associations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Italian coast guard recovers 7 bodies of migrants off island

Rome, Nov 24 AP Italian news reports say the coast guard has recovered the bodies of seven migrants near Lampedusa, an island south of Sicily. The coast guard, aided by border police boats, kept us a search Sunday of rough seas for as many ...

JNU forms high-level committee even as HRD ministry's committee report due

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday announced the formation of a seven-member high-level committee for resolution of the ongoing conflict between students and the varsity administration. According to a circular issued by JNU registrar...

Ban on Bodo insurgent group NDFB extended by another five years: MHA

The Centre has extended the ban on Assam-based Bodo insurgent group NDFB by another five years, saying the outlawed outfit has continued to indulge in violent activities, including killing and extortion, and undermine the countrys territori...

Buddhist circuit to have Chineese signage to attract tourists from China

In a major bid to woo Chinese tourists to India, the Union Tourism Ministry has decided to put up signage all across the Buddhist circuit in Chinese, sources said on Sunday. The ministrys decision to put up signage in foreign languages at m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019