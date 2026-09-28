WTO Members Seek a Fresh Start on Farm Talks as Food Security Takes Centre Stage

WTO members returned to agriculture negotiations on 23 September with calls for fresh discussions centred on food security, following an inconclusive outcome at the organisation's 14th Ministerial Conference in Yaoundé earlier this year. At a meeting of the Committee on Agriculture in Special Session, Chair Ambassador Ali Sarfraz Hussain of Pakistan invited governments to explain how they wanted to move the talks forward, bringing renewed attention to disagreements that have repeatedly slowed progress on agricultural trade.

Negotiations began in 2000 under Article 20 of the Agreement on Agriculture, with limited progress over the following decades leaving major questions unresolved. The disappointment in Yaoundé reflected that difficult history, as ministers were unable to agree on a draft declaration covering agriculture, trade and global food security. The WTO's post-conference briefing note describes calls from members for new approaches to the impasse and a commitment to continue substantive discussions in Geneva.

Food security shapes calls for a fresh approach

Many delegations reaffirmed agriculture's central place in the WTO negotiating agenda and identified the committee as the main forum for these discussions. Members from different groups argued that food security should remain the primary goal, with some calling for negotiations that reflect the profound changes of the past 30 years and the challenges facing agricultural trade today. Differences over priorities remained clear: some wanted attention directed towards issues covered by earlier ministerial decisions, and others favoured balanced negotiations across all outstanding subjects.

The relationship between agriculture talks and broader WTO reform entered the discussion, with some members highlighting the implications of reform and one describing the two processes as complementary. Several delegations questioned why earlier attempts to overcome the deadlock had failed, suggesting that another push for progress needed a better understanding of the obstacles. Their comments reflected a practical concern running through the meeting: willingness to negotiate would need to translate into a process capable of addressing persistent disagreements.

Members call for structured discussions and shared evidence

Proposals included technical exchanges, thematic sessions, evidence-based discussions and regular, structured engagement to rebuild the conditions for meaningful negotiations. Some members requested a Secretariat compilation of existing proposals organised by topic, giving delegations a clearer basis for focused discussion. A proposed review of agricultural markets would examine production, trade, exports and overall protection levels, helping members assess contemporary challenges through a shared body of information.

Preserving the negotiations' institutional memory was another priority, particularly as members considered how earlier proposals could inform future work. Delegations welcomed the Secretariat's historical presentations and requested similar briefings on other negotiating topics. The domestic support presentation delivered at this meeting traced agricultural rules back to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade in 1947, covered the disciplines and commitments agreed during the Uruguay Round, and reviewed negotiating submissions, technical papers, discussion documents, ministerial statements and more recent draft texts.

Public food stocks and import safeguards remain unresolved

Two dedicated sessions after the main meeting examined disputes particularly important for developing economies. One addressed how WTO farm subsidy rules treat food purchased for public stocks at government-set prices, an issue concerning the relationship between public purchasing programmes and agricultural support commitments. The other considered the proposed special safeguard mechanism, which would permit developing economies to raise tariffs temporarily when import volumes suddenly increase or prices fall. Members continued to express divergent views on how negotiations should proceed in both areas, leaving these outstanding questions unresolved.