Robert Barry appointed at Botica Butler Raudon Partners

Public relations consultancy, Botica Butler Raudon Partners, has appointed former motoring journalist, Robert Barry, to an account management role working across the transport, technology and aerospace sectors.

Robert recently finished the postgraduate study in public relations at AUT University in Auckland.

The son of a transport operator, Robert's career has revolved around all things automotive. He was a motoring journalist for the Fairfax-owned Suburban Newspaper Group, editor of New Zealand Company Vehicle Magazine and Motor Equipment News, editor of DieselTalk Magazine and the commercial vehicle editor for NZ Autocar Magazine. He is a former president of the New Zealand Motoring Writers' Guild.

"Robert's strengths in copywriting, content development, digital publishing, and photography add creative and editorial depth across our technology, transport and aerospace practices," says Chairman Allan Botica. "He is an excellent networker and a proud advocate for diversity and inclusiveness."

Robert was a foundation member of the gay-friendly NZ Falcons Rugby team in 2013 and managed the Auckland-based team in its first two seasons, which saw it take out the Bingham Bowl at the 2014 Mark Bingham Memorial Rugby Tournament in Sydney, and the Trans-Tasman Purchas Cup in 2015.