China, Hong Kong stocks climb on trade hopes

  Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 09:50 IST
Hong Kong stocks rallied on Monday following key elections, aided by fresh hopes for Sino-U.S. trade talks after leaders of the world's two largest economies sent positive signals. The Hang Seng index added 1.8%, to 27,062.53 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.5%, to 10,661.04 points.

The leaders of the United States and China on Friday underscored their desire to sign an initial trade deal and defuse a 16-month tariff war that has lowered global growth, providing a welcome boost to financial markets. U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Saturday that an initial agreement is still possible by the end of the year, but warned Washington would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong.

Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong romped to a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers on Sunday to vote, following six months of anti-government protests in the embattled city.

The elections, or at least their smooth holding, helped lift market sentiment, said Linus Yip, a Hong Kong-based analyst with First Shanghai Securities, adding positive comments over the weekend on the trade talks were also a plus. Liquidity conditions for the market would also improve as funds frozen for the subscription of Alibaba's share sale will flow back, as the e-commerce giant is due to start trading on Tuesday in Hong Kong, he said.

On the mainland, stocks also rose, though gains were curbed by losses for tech names after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission moved to bar Huawei Technologies from a government subsidy program. The CSI300 index rose 0.3%, to 3,861.29 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%, to 2,895.49 points.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.78% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.74%. The yuan was quoted at 7.0367 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 7.0405.

So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 15.69%, while China's H-share index is up 3.8%. Shanghai stocks have declined 1.49% this month. As of 04:06 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.90% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares

