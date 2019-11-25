Crude oil futures slip on domestic cues

Crude oil futures on Monday fell by Rs 12 to Rs 4,157 per barrel after participants reduced positions on low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil prices for December delivery dropped by Rs 12, or 0.29 percent, to Rs 4,157 per barrel with a business volume of 15,679 lots.

Similarly, crude oil for January delivery was quoting lower by Rs 15, or 0.36 percent, at Rs 4,161 per barrel with an open interest of 316 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.26 percent higher at USD 57.92 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent Crude traded down by 0.38 percent at USD 63.63 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)