Sundram Fasteners chairman gets 'Quality Ratna' award

Chairman of Sundram FastenersLtd Suresh Krishna has been presented with the 'Quality Ratna'award by trade body Confederation of Indian Industry

A citation was also presented to him, which read,"Suresh Krishna has been a role model for society in embracingquality, in both personal and professional life" "He (Krishna) pioneered the constitution of TPM Club ofIndia in collaboration with the Japan Institute of PlantMaintenance in 1998 and was its first chairman", the citationsaid

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowdapresented the award to Krishna during the 27th Quality Summitorganised by CII Institute of Quality in Bengaluru recently, apress release said.

