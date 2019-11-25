International Development News
Development News Edition

Inox Wind stock zooms 16 pc after SECI grants extension for Gujarat project

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:39 IST
Inox Wind stock zooms 16 pc after SECI grants extension for Gujarat project

Inox Wind shares on Monday surged nearly 16 per cent after the company got an extension from SECI for commissioning of a wind power project in Gujarat. Shares of the wind energy solutions provider skyrocketed 15.76 per cent to settle at Rs 37.10 apiece on the BSE. Intra-day, the stock saw a jump of 18.25 per cent to Rs 37.90

On the NSE, the stock zoomed 14.82 per cent and closed at Rs 36.80. During the day, it rose as much as 18.4 per cent to hit a high of Rs 37.95 "Inox Wind has been granted time extension by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for the scheduled commissioning date for 5X50 MW ISTS connected wind power projects in Gujarat on account of delay in operationalisation of long term access by the Central Transmission Utility," the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.

Inox Wind has already commissioned 200 MW at Dayapar, the filing said. "SECI has also granted permission to the company to commission the balance 50 MW Project, which is already under execution," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh urban body elections to be held on Dec 21

Chhattisgarh urban body elections will be held on December 21 while the counting of votes will be on December 24, state Election Commission on Monday announced. The candidates can begin filing their nomination for the polls from November 30...

British do-good fund aims to provide homes for vulnerable women

A new investment fund has been set up to help vulnerable women, including the homeless, ex-offenders and survivors of domestic abuse, find safe and secure homes in Britain.The Women In Safe Homes WISH fund will buy and refurbish properties ...

RS adjourned for day as opposition stalls functioning

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for the day after the Congress and other opposition parties stalled functioning of the House over the political developments in Maharashtra. As soon as the House met at 2 pm, the Congress, Le...

UPDATE 1-Pope urges world leaders to renounce nuclear weapons during visit to Japan

Pope Francis appealed on Monday to world leaders to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again, a day after he visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the only cities ever to be hit by atomic bombs.Nuclear disarmament has been a key theme of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019