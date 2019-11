Inox Wind stock zooms 16 pc after SECI grants extension for Gujarat project

Inox Wind shares on Monday surged nearly 16 per cent after the company got an extension from SECI for commissioning of a wind power project in Gujarat. Shares of the wind energy solutions provider skyrocketed 15.76 per cent to settle at Rs 37.10 apiece on the BSE. Intra-day, the stock saw a jump of 18.25 per cent to Rs 37.90

On the NSE, the stock zoomed 14.82 per cent and closed at Rs 36.80. During the day, it rose as much as 18.4 per cent to hit a high of Rs 37.95 "Inox Wind has been granted time extension by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for the scheduled commissioning date for 5X50 MW ISTS connected wind power projects in Gujarat on account of delay in operationalisation of long term access by the Central Transmission Utility," the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.

Inox Wind has already commissioned 200 MW at Dayapar, the filing said. "SECI has also granted permission to the company to commission the balance 50 MW Project, which is already under execution," it added.

