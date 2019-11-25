Kilitch Drugs Wins Pharmexcil Outstanding Exports Award 2018-19

Mumbai, November 25, 2019: Kilitch Drugs one of the leading pharmaceutical Indian exporters have won Pharmexcil Outstanding Exports Award 2018-19. The conference was held at International Regulators meet at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the award, Mr. Bhavin Mehta, Director , Kilitch Drugs said, “ We are honoured to receive this prestigious award for our contribution towards exports of various pharmaceutical product especially in the African continent .The recognition reaffirms our commitment towards research & manufacturing in Indian and aims to continue our contribution towards Indian Pharma sector.

The Pharmexcil Outstanding Exports Award is been conferred on the members who have achieved outstanding export performance.

Pharmexcil presented 17 Outstanding Export Awards during Annual General Meeting to honour their members for the 11th time.

About Kilitch Drugs

Kilitch Drugs was incorporated in May 1992 as a public limited company. The company went public in February 1994 to set up a pharmaceutical formulation plant at Thane to manufacture pharmaceutical products in the form of injectables. The company believes Africa is the pharma market for next decade & working towards that goal by registering as many products possible to have a proper inroad in various east & west African countries.

