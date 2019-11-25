International Development News
Development News Edition

Kridhan Infra falls 5 pc to hit lower circuit

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:16 IST
Kridhan Infra falls 5 pc to hit lower circuit

Shares of Kridhan Infra fell nearly 5 per cent on Monday to hit its lower price band after the company received an order to liquidate its Singapore subsidiary. The stock fell 4.92 per cent to Rs 4.25, its 52-week low.

On the NSE, the scrip settled 4.44 per cent lower at Rs 4.30, its 52-week low. The stock hit its lower price band on both the stock exchanges.

Kridhan Infra last week said it has received the written order for liquidation of its Singapore subsidiary Readymade Steel Singapore Pte Ltd. It was informed earlier in the outcome of the board meeting held on November 14, 2019 that the judicial authorities in Singapore have heard the matter regarding liquidation of the subsidiary and the written order was pending, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

"We now hereby inform that the written order for liquidation of the said subsidiary (Readymade Steel Singapore Pte Ltd) has since been received and Ng Kian Kiat and Lin Yueh Hung have been appointed as joint and several liquidators of the said subsidiary," it added. Further, as informed earlier, as a matter of prudence, the company has, in the results for March, 2019, already fully impaired its investments and loans outstanding in the said subsidiary Readymade Steel Singapore, in its standalone financials, it said in the filing.

In view of the same, there will be no major impact of the said liquidation on the financials of the company, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to late ex Harry Morton on social media

American singer Lindsay Lohan paid tribute to her friend and former boyfriend, restaurateur Harry Morton, who was found dead on Saturday afternoon. In the tribute post on Instagram, Lohan shared a black-and-white snapshot of the two smiling...

Students create organ donation awareness through posters

School students across Delhi and NCR on Monday here participated in a poster-making competition to promote awareness about organ donation. The competition, Organ Donation -- Be a Superhero, was organised ahead of the Indian Organ Donation D...

NIA court convicts six in 2016 ISIS terror plot case

A NIA court here on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State ISIS terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states. Those convicted are Manseed Mehmood, Swal...

Chopper scam: ED's case full of contradictions, Ratul Puri tells court

Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told a Delhi court on Monday that the Enforcement Directorates case against him in the VVIP chopper scam was full of contradictions and that there was no evidence a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019