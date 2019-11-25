MINISO India Launches First Discount Store in Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

25 November 2019, New Delhi: Japanese designer lifestyle brand MINISO announces the launch of its first discount store in Kamla Nagar, New Delhi. The one-of-its kind store will have a dedicated floor to items available on flat discount pricing all year round. After successfully opening over 126 stores in 30+ cities in India, the brand unveiled this new concept store on Saturday, 23rd November’19.

The store offers premium quality products at flat discounted prices. The 2400 sq. ft. store stocks 10+ categories of newly designed innovative products. With prices starting Rs.50 and going up to a maximum of Rs. 500, the store is aiming to become the favourite of the young consumers residing in the vicinity.

The Japanese brand has gained enormous popularity across India within just two years of operations. MINISO’s vision is to curate ingenious and high-quality everyday use products that are at par with international standards and is accessible to the masses. As an established market share holder in the Indian subcontinent, MINISO caters to a diverse audience across cities that enjoy shopping in both malls and high street locations.

Commenting on the store launch Mr Tyrone Li, India Head, MINISO said, “We are excited to add this discount store to our operational sales strategy. We have realized with experience that the Indian consumer is very confident and isn’t afraid to ask for what they want. In our two years, a lower pricing of certain products has been requested and this store is our way of giving back to our loyal patrons.”

He continued by saying, “This new concept store has further strengthened our resolve to become the most preferred shopping destination for the average Indian consumer and forge new relationships with residents, designers and manufacturers on the way.”

The new store situated at Bungalow Road in Kamla Nagar would be offering unique discounts every month which will be updated on the MINISO India social media pages regularly.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)