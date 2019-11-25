Contract awarded to new joint venture between NAS, Airport Dimensions

The contract has been awarded to a new joint venture between National Aviation Services (NAS) (NAS.aero) and Airport Dimensions; The lounge will cater to all international airline passengers in addition to independent travelers who can access the lounge regardless of the class of their ticket or airline

Abu Dhabi Airports has awarded the Midfield Terminal's lounge construction and management contract to a joint venture between National Aviation Services (NAS) and Airport Dimensions, which combines NAS' regional operational experience and Airport Dimensions' expertise in managing passenger's needs at international airports.

Spanning over 3,500 square meters, the new lounge will allow customers to enjoy premium lounge services, in line with Abu Dhabi Airports' renowned Arabian hospitality and delivering a seamless and comfortable passenger experience.

The lounge will be located at the heart of the new Midfield Terminal, offering access to independent travelers, regardless of the airline they are traveling with or the class of their ticket. It is accessible to passengers who are departing or transiting through Abu Dhabi International Airport, forming a significant part of the airport's world-class facilities.

Commenting on the new contract, Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "Our partnership with NAS and Airport Dimensions represents an exciting development for the future passengers of the Midfield Terminal, as the new lounge will provide an unparalleled customer experience for those travelling through Abu Dhabi International Airport."

"We are pleased to be able to work with both NAS and Airport Dimensions on the construction and management of the new lounge. NAS' operations within the Middle East mean that its regional knowledge will be invaluable in bringing this project to completion, whilst Airport Dimensions' extensive expertise in airport lounge design and management will help to create a lounge that leaves passengers refreshed," he added.

"I offer my congratulations to both NAS and Airport Dimensions, and I look forward to working with both companies as we prepare the Midfield Terminal to receive passengers from across the globe," concluded Thompson.

Abu Dhabi Airports' partnership with NAS and Airport Dimensions to develop and operate the new lounge represents Airport Dimensions' first project in the MENA region, adding to its global portfolio of 22 lounges. Airport Dimensions manages lounges at some of the world's busiest airports, including London Heathrow and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. NAS currently operates 40 lounges across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, including the VIP Terminal with meet and assist services at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

