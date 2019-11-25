Evolvere Salon Solutions brings KeraStraight and INNOluxe to India

~Jez Barnett, Managing Director of KeraStraight and INNOluxe visits India to launch the world class hair care products for the Indian audience~

25th November 2019 | New Delhi: Evolvere Salon Solutions, a luxury partner for international hair and beauty brands committed to offering the most sought-after hair care solutions to the Indian audience, today pioneered the launch of KeraStraight and INNOluxe in India. The brand is a young establishment believing in bringing excellent quality products to the discerning Indian consumers.

KeraStraight, a renowned British hair care brand founded by Jez Barnett was launched in 2009. It manufactures award-winning hair care products with exceptional treatments that repairs and straightens hair at the same time. The brand also offers a wide range of quick-fix 30-day treatments, luxurious supporting shampoos and conditioners along with a multitude of highly innovative styling products. With Trevor Sorbie MBE, a British celebrity hairdresser as their Global Ambassador, they lead the way in providing sensational treatments and products to their clients worldwide.

Following the acclaim received by KeraStraight - INNOluxe was launched in 2015 by the same team. The brand offers advanced and innovative protein technology that doesn’t just protect the hair through the colouring process but also repairs and restores its strength. INNOluxe builds integrity within the hair structure, leaving it thick, lustrous and healthy. The brand signed with Sophie Hilton, founder of East London’s expert hair hub “Not Another Salon” as their global brand ambassador.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Jez Barnett, Managing Director of KeraStraight and INNOluxe said, “With the launch of KeraStraight and INNOluxe in India, I am hopeful that Evolvere Salon Solutions will support our global initiative and play a significant role in helping us meet the expectations of our consumers. India is a key market for both the brands, where these products have an immense potential to lead the hair care segment. We aim at capturing the Indian market through our unique approach towards haircare and attention to detail.”

Speaking about the launch, Praver Kachroo, Managing Director of Evolvere Salon Solutions said, “The Indian consumer has become highly evolved with the digital wave and has gained unhindered access to international fashion and beauty trends. Even though there are existing brands in the space, the consumer is willing to experiment with new and individualistic premium brands which deliver great results. After doing an extensive research, we are confident that both KeraStraight and INNOluxe will play a critical role in changing the face of the hair and beauty segment of the country. The brands will initially only be available at leading partner salons in Delhi/NCR.”

Evolvere Salon Solutions is set to expand its services in Northern region of India in the first quarter and in the Western region by the second quarter after the launch. The company is working towards its business growth by increasing brand awareness, providing quality products to their consumer base.

The company also has a training center where they train professionals under the guidance of their Education Director Charli Mac. She started her hairdressing career with top hair salon companies in England. She has worked with some of the best hairdressers like Zoe Irwin, Andy Heasman, Tina Farey, and many more. Coming all the way from London, she will be working with Evolvere Salon Solutions closely to transform Indian Hairdressing.

About Evolvere Salon Solutions:

Evolvere Salon Solutions is a luxury partner for beauty brands. Their business ideology is consciously carved to please the beauty enthusiasts who eat, sleep and breathe for beauty. Unwavering commitment and constant efforts with an optimistic mind-set should help Evolvere Salon Solutions to unfold, thrive, and narrate ideas across the extensive region and, consequently, aiming to run refreshing contemporary concepts at the global marketplace. Evolvere Salon Solutions is starting its operations in India by focusing on the market with cutting-edge trends in the hair and beauty industry like never before. By creating a people-powered beauty system, the company aims at gaining popularity and appreciation among the consumers in the near future.

