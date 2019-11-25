International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China cbank warns high financial risks amid rising economic headwinds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:12 IST
UPDATE 2-China cbank warns high financial risks amid rising economic headwinds

China needs to resolve outstanding financial risks, and must counter risks from "abnormal" market fluctuations that stem from external shocks, said the central bank on Monday, as Beijing prioritises financial stability amid increasing challenges.

Financial markets are highly sensitive to global trade situations and rising uncertainties in global liquidity, said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) in its annual financial stability report, adding that it will step up real-time supervision on stock, bond, foreign exchange markets to prevent cross-sector risk contamination. Bond defaults may continue, so authorities must prevent the risks of such defaults from triggering systemic risks, it said, while penalties on regulatory violations in the securities market would be increased.

Beijing has stepped up daily supervisions and assessment on potential "black swan" and "grey rhino" events that may occur in the future and has prepared contingency plans, as downward pressure on the economy rises, said the PBOC. China's household leverage ratio rose to 60.4% relative to gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of 2018, reaching the international average level and posing debt risks in some regions and low income families, according to the annual report.

The central bank reiterated that it would maintain a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, as well as implement greater tax cuts and increase the issuance quota for local governments' special bonds used to fund infrastructure projects by a large margin. Looking ahead, the PBOC will tailor its credit supply to better boost the economy and strike a fine balance in achieving growth and fending off risks.

"Overall speaking, China's financial risks have been slowly resolved but the risks are still abundant, after accumulating rapidly in the past few years," said the PBOC. It added that potential risks and problems will be difficult to eliminate in the short term. At the end of last year, 13.5% of China's 4,379 financial institutions, mostly rural and smaller institutions, were rated as "high-risk" by the PBOC in the annual review of the industry. That compared with an about 10.58% of institutions that failed the PBOC's 2018 test.

It is also exploring development of an exit mechanism for unqualified shareholders of rural financial institutions, as well as market-based and diversified approaches for financial institutions to exit the market. Earlier this year, a rare government seizure of then little-known Baoshang Bank and the state rescue of Jinzhou Bank and Hengfeng Bank revived concerns about the true health of hundreds of small lenders in the country as China's economic growth slowed to nearly a 30-year low.

China's big four banks - Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank - face relatively large pressures to meet standards for their total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC), said the PBOC. It will coordinate with other departments to roll out regulations to help those banks meet TLAC requirements on time, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Two held at Taipei airport over China 'spy' defector claims

Taipei, Nov 25 AFP Two directors of a Hong Kong-based investment fund are being held in Taiwan over sensational claims made by a Chinese defector, the company said Monday, in an unspooling spy saga dismissed by Beijing as a clumsy farce. Wa...

Success of parliamentary democracy rests on respecting opposition's view: LS speaker

The success of parliamentary democracy rests on listening and respecting the views and opinions of the opposition, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the 10th Commonwealth Youth Parliamen...

Naval exercise Milan to be held at Visakhapatnam in March next year

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Monday said that the naval exercise MILAN 2020 is scheduled to be held at Vishakhapatnam in March 2020 in which 41 nations including the US, France, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been invited. Indo...

BJP hits out at TMC over attack on bypoll candidate in Bengal

Hitting out at the TMC for an alleged attack on one of its Assembly bypoll candidates in West Bengal, the BJP on Monday said it showed the jitteriness of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was resorting to violence. Alleging that Tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019