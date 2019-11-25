International Development News
Development News Edition

Central GST collection at Rs 3.26 lakh cr in FY'20: Thakur

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:09 IST
Central GST collection at Rs 3.26 lakh cr in FY'20: Thakur
Representative image Image Credit: The creation of the national bench of the GSTAT would amount to one-time expenditure of Rs 92.50 lakh. (pexels)

The Central GST collection so far this fiscal stood at Rs 3.26 lakh crore, which is around half the government's target for 2019-20, Parliament was informed on Monday. "The Budget Estimates for Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 2019-20 has been fixed at Rs 6,63,343 crore. The actual net GST collection for the Centre till October 2019 in current fiscal year is Rs 3,26,490 crore," Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said the shortfall or excess in collection of GST with respect to budget estimate, if any, is calculated after completion of financial year. The minister was responding to a question on details of the shortfall in GST collections of indirect taxes until October this fiscal against the budgetary projections.

On direct taxes, the minister said that for 2019-20, the budget estimate is Rs 13,35,000 crore. Between April-October, 2019 the net collection of direct taxes is Rs 5,18,084 crore.

When asked about the details of the revenue loss to the government on account of corporate tax rate reduction, Thakur said:"The likely revenue forgone due to the reduction in corporate tax rates has been estimated to be Rs 1,45,000 crore." On reasons for not cutting personal income tax rates, the minister said over the past years, the government has provided personal income tax relief to taxpayers taking into account the overall needs of the economy.

In reply to a separate question on the effect of slowdown on tax collection and fiscal deficit, Thakur said the revised estimates of tax collection and fiscal deficit are decided at the time of preparation of the budget estimate for the next year. "The exercise for preparation of budget estimate for 2020-21 and revised estimates for 2019-20 is underway. At this stage, it may be premature to assess the revised estimate against the budget estimate for 2019-20 with respect to taxes," he said.

The expected central taxes revenue for 2019-20 will be re-assessed and presented as revised estimate in the general budget, 2020-21, the minister said. The recent initiatives undertaken by the government include basic tax exemption limit enhancement from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh; increase in the limit for claiming deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh and standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for salaried taxpayers as well as pensioners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt floor test order on Tuesday:SC, show of strength by Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

The Supreme Court is set to pass an order on Tuesday on holding a crucial floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly to ascertain whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis enjoyed majority, as the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress put up a pub...

Two Kashmiri political leaders released from house arrest

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced release of two political leaders, who have been under detention since August 5, besides shifting of two others to their houses from the MLA hostel. Dilawar Mir, who is from PDP, and G...

Trump ordered Pentagon to let Navy SEAL keep Trident pin

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to let a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct keep his Trident pin designating him as a member of the elite force, instead of holding an internal review, Defense Secretary Mark Esper...

UPDATE 1-U.S. recalls ambassador from South Sudan after unity government failure

The United States has recalled its ambassador from South Sudan after the leaders of formerly warring factions failed to agree on a unity government, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.Ambassador Thomas Hushek will return for consultat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019