US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs as chips rally on trade optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:34 IST
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes hit record highs on Monday, as a report that the United States and China were nearing a trade truce sparked a rally in Apple and semiconductor stocks, with sentiment also buoyed by a raft of blockbuster deals.

Gains in trade-sensitive chip stocks, including Applied Materials Inc and Lam Research Corp, helped lift the Philadelphia Semiconductor index 2.27% after a Chinese state-backed tabloid said Beijing and Washington were "very close" to an initial pact. That added to optimism from comments over the weekend by a top U.S. official that an agreement was still possible by the end of the year, dispelling fears that the negotiations could carry on into 2020.

Apple Inc rose 1.3% and was the top boost to the S&P and Nasdaq, while it provided the second-biggest support to the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average. "The mood is pretty positive at this point," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Gains on Monday were broad-based, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq firming over 1.1% and eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors higher. The technology sector gained the most on the benchmark index, rising 1.25%. "You got mergers today, which are typically positive for the market, and I think you still have some optimism that there's going to be a trade deal," Brown said.

Tiffany & Co jumped 6% and was the biggest gainer on the S&P 500 as the luxury jeweler agreed to a sweetened $16.2 billion deal with France's LVMH. U.S. discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp was up 6.4% after larger rival Charles Schwab Corp said it would buy the company in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion. Schwab rose 1.3%.

EBay Inc gained 1.4% after the e-commerce major said it would sell ticketing unit StubHub to ticket reseller Viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash. Trade deal hopes and robust third-quarter corporate earnings have helped Wall Street's main indexes scale record levels this month.

At 11:43 a.m. ET, the Dow was up 128.17 points, or 0.46%, at 28,003.79, the S&P 500 was up 19.16 points, or 0.62%, at 3,129.45 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 99.90 points at 8,619.78. Among other stocks, Nvidia Corp rose 4.8% and was the top gainer on the chip index as Morgan Stanley upgraded its shares to "overweight" from "equal weight".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.22-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.57-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 100 new highs and 40 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Germany urges China to allow UN officials to Xinjiang

Germany on Monday called on China to provide access to the UN human rights commissioner and international experts to Xinjiang province amid surfacing of evidence proving Chinese authorities inflicting atrocities on minorities Muslims commun...

Concern over U.S. climate action grows among Republican voters, survey shows

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The majority of Americans, including a growing share of moderate Republicans, are dissatisfied with U.S. government efforts to curb global warming, researchers said on Monday...

UPDATE 1-Mexico does not expect U.S. to designate drug cartels terrorists -minister

Mexicos foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Monday he did not expect the United States to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups to allow Washington to intervene south of the border to combat them.The minister was speaking...

9 killed, 17 injured as bus collides with truck in UP's Banda

Nine people were killed while 17 injured in a collision between a UP Roadways bus and a truck in the Tindwari police station area here on Monday afternoon, police said. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grie...
