Tejas Networks signs pact with Bharat Electronics

Telecom gear maker Tejas Networks on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with Bharat Electronics, under which it will offer optical transmission, access and data-switching products for turnkey projects in India and overseas. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) envisages strategic cooperation, covering the use of Tejas’ optical transmission, access and data-switching products for domestic and export markets by jointly capitalising on the emerging opportunities in defence communication, strategic communication, smart city, homeland security, metro and state network projects under the 'Make-in-India' programme, Tejas Networks said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

The company said that it has received purchase orders totalling over Rs 60 crore from defence solution provider Bharat Electronics, towards supply and services of its optical and data networking equipment for various projects won by country's defence solution provider, which includes the Kerala fibre optic network, defence communication networks and smart city projects. Shares of Tejas Networks were trading at Rs 104.15 apiece in morning trade on BSE.

