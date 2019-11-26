International Development News
Development News Edition

RBI revises framework on currency swap arrangement for SAARC countries

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:27 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has put in place a revised framework on currency swap arrangement for SAARC countries for 2019-2022. The SAARC currency swap facility came into operation on November 15, 2012, with an intention to provide a backstop line of funding for short-term foreign exchange liquidity requirements or balance of payment crises till longer-term arrangements are made.

"Based on the terms and conditions of the framework, the RBI would enter into bilateral swap agreements with SAARC central banks, who want to avail swap facility," the central bank said in a circular. Under the framework for 2019-22, the RBI will continue to offer a swap arrangement within the overall corpus of USD 2 billion.

The drawals can be made in the US dollar, euro or Indian rupee. The framework provides certain concessions for swap drawals in Indian rupee, the RBI said.

The facility will be available to all SAARC member countries, subject to their signing the bilateral swap agreements, it added. The framework is valid from November 14, 2019 to November 13, 2022.

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries are -- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

