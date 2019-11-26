International Development News
Development News Edition

Business brief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:31 IST
Business brief

Gully Network Retail, a tech-enabled chain of small-format kirana stores, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 5 crore in seed funding from Orios Venture Partners. "We take care of sales, margins, finance, inventory, merchandise and additional income for the retailers in our network. We ensure an increase in net income of retailers with no day to day hassles while enabling them through technology to behave like modern format stores end to end," Gully Network Retail founder Ajay Nain said.

Gully Network currently operates in Bengaluru and has 25 stores in its chain and aims to have one store in every one kilometre radius across the country, it added. Set up in August this year by Ajay Nain and Prateek Chaturvedi, Gully Network brings a tech-enabled platform that transforms a small-format business into an omni-channel modern store making the store's experience and business model more competitive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Woman held with nearly 1 kg charas in Kullu

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday after recovering 949 grams of charas from her possession in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said. The contraband was recovered from Primi Devis quarters at Seribehar village in Bhuntar te...

Canadian National Railway strike: Teamsters Canada confirms 'progress' in talks

Teamsters Canada said on Tuesday that there was progress in negotiations with the Canadian National Railway Co to end the ongoing strike, the countrys longest rail stoppage in a decade. There has been progress at the table, Teamsters spokes...

Oppn parties demand immediate inventory of Lord Jagannath's

Hours after Law Minister Pratap Jena told the Assembly that the government has no plans to open Lord Jagannaths Ratna Bhandar, opposition parties and servitors on Tuesday demanded an immediate inventory of gold and silver ornaments stored i...

German gas industry targets 5 GW of power-to-gas capacity in five years

Germanys gas industry aims to build power-to-gas capacity of five gigawatts GW over the next five years, and 40 GW by 2050, as it seeks to develop zero-carbon fuels for homes, factories and vehicles, industry group DVGW said on Tuesday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019