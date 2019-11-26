International Development News
Development News Edition

Reliance Nippon Life adequately capitalised, no need for fresh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:34 IST
Reliance Nippon Life adequately capitalised, no need for fresh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance is "adequately capitalized" and does "not need fresh capital" for several years to run its business, a company official said on Tuesday. The joint venture between Reliance Capital and Nippon Life of Japan can increase the number of branches from 727 at present to 977 easily with the present level of capital adequacy, the official said.

"We are adequately capitalized. We do not need fresh capital infusion for several years from now. Our solvency ratio is more than 260 percent against the IRDA norm of 150 percent," the company's ED and CEO Ashish Vohra told reporters here. Replying to a query on the future of the company as one of the promoters, Reliance Capital which is a part of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), is facing liquidity crunch, Vohra said the current capital base is Rs 2,000 crore and the business of the life insurer has not been affected.

"With Reliance Capital and Nippon Life having 51 percent and 49 percent of the equity base respectively, we do not anticipate any need for fresh capital for several years from now", he said. Reliance Nippon Life is "an independent board-managed firm," he said, adding that "the business has not affected as people are looking at the key operational ratios which are very good".

The company has already got the board's approval to open 75 new branches, he said. For the current financial year, Reliance Nippon Life is looking at the first premium income of Rs 1,000 crore and renewal of Rs 3,500 crore, he said.

Last fiscal, the first premium income earned was at Rs 900 crore and renewal at Rs 3,200 crore, he said, adding that the company has 12,000 people on its payroll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Malta's tourism minister quits in ongoing scandal over journalist's murder

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi resigned on Tuesday in an escalating scandal over the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia but denied any involvement in the case which has rocked Malta. Earlier on Tuesday, the government chief of ...

Soccer-Incheon take first three points at inaugural Asian Women's Club Championship

Incheon Red Angels made a winning start to the inaugural Asian Womens Club Championship on Tuesday evening as the South Korean side thrashed Australias Melbourne Victory 4-0. Lee Sea-eun scored twice in two second-half minutes after Kim Dam...

Great Heart Charity partners with Newfields Land to organise edutainment day for over 60 children

The quiet foyer of Maisson by the Park resounded with laughter, squeals of joy and playful shouts as 61 children from three different childrens homes came together for Edutainment Day, a corporate social responsibility CSR project organized...

UPDATE 2-Canadian National Railway, union reach deal to end strike

Teamsters Canada and Canadian National Railway Co on Tuesday said they reached a tentative deal to end a strike at the countrys largest railroad that had entered its eighth day, disrupting supply chains across the country. We have a deal, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019