International Development News
Development News Edition

26/11: Ishaat Hussain says right intent can make good leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:30 IST
26/11: Ishaat Hussain says right intent can make good leaders

A former finance director at Tata Sons Ishaat Hussain on Tuesday emphasised the need for having good leaders with the right intent to ensure good governance. Speaking at an event organised by the Public Concern for Governance Trust to commemorate the deadly terror attack on the city 11 years ago this day, Hussain noted that ensuring peace is everyone's business.

The worst terror strike on the megapolis by the Pakistan-trained Islamic terrorist on November 26, 2008 had left over 160 people, including some foreigners, dead and several others were badly injured. All the perpetrators are yet to be brought justice. "Good governance requires good leaders with the right intent. This is what the civil society should aim for," Hussain said.

"Though we coped with the 26/11 attacks, we cannot let our guards down. It is clear to me that the civil society played a critical role in managing the aftermath. But the quest for making this city secure is unending," he said. Hussain further said the Maximum City, as Mumbai is known, still faces many challenges.

"While securing the city by the security agencies should be the last resort, ensuring peace is every body's business. The key element here is providing an acceptable level of civic awareness to all," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Saudi-led coalition says it freed 200 Houthi prisoners

A Saudi-led military coalition said on Tuesday it had freed 200 prisoners from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in a step that could further efforts to end the nearly five-year war in Yemen.The International Committee of the Red Cross said ...

West Indies not daunted by Afghanistan ahead of one-off Test

Lucknow, Nov 26 AFP Afghanistan will be a tough opponent but the West Indies hope to capitalise on their lack of experience at the Test match level, coach Phil Simmons said Tuesday as they prepared to meet for a one-off Test match. Afghanis...

Kuwait coach plays down 10-time champions chances in Gulf Cup

Kuwait coach Thamer Anad played down his teams chances in the Arabian Gulf Cup that kicks off in Qatar on Tuesday, as the Kuwaitis continue their return to international competition after long suspensions that have hurt sport in the country...

UPDATE 2-Lebanon's Hariri says he does not want be PM

Lebanons Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he did not want to be prime minister of a new government, putting the onus on adversaries including the Iran-backed group Hezbollah to find an alternative who can steer the country out of crisis. Hari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019