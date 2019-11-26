26/11: Ishaat Hussain says right intent can make good leaders

A former finance director at Tata Sons Ishaat Hussain on Tuesday emphasised the need for having good leaders with the right intent to ensure good governance. Speaking at an event organised by the Public Concern for Governance Trust to commemorate the deadly terror attack on the city 11 years ago this day, Hussain noted that ensuring peace is everyone's business.

The worst terror strike on the megapolis by the Pakistan-trained Islamic terrorist on November 26, 2008 had left over 160 people, including some foreigners, dead and several others were badly injured. All the perpetrators are yet to be brought justice. "Good governance requires good leaders with the right intent. This is what the civil society should aim for," Hussain said.

"Though we coped with the 26/11 attacks, we cannot let our guards down. It is clear to me that the civil society played a critical role in managing the aftermath. But the quest for making this city secure is unending," he said. Hussain further said the Maximum City, as Mumbai is known, still faces many challenges.

"While securing the city by the security agencies should be the last resort, ensuring peace is every body's business. The key element here is providing an acceptable level of civic awareness to all," he added..

