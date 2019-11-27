International Development News
Development News Edition

Xinhua Silk Road: GAC Group unveils new electric passenger vehicle at Guangzhou Int'l Auto Exhibition

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Guangzhou
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 08:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 08:44 IST
Xinhua Silk Road: GAC Group unveils new electric passenger vehicle at Guangzhou Int'l Auto Exhibition

Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.,Ltd (GAC Group) has unveiled its new electric passenger car ENO.146 at the 17th China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition held in Guangzhou, capital of south China'sGuangdong Province, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1.

The ENO.146, which boasts the world's lowest coefficient of drag, demonstrates the automaker's latest R&D achievement.

Feng Xingya, general manager of GAC Group, revealed that the carmaker is quickening its pace to ramp up its electrification plan.

"GAC is looking to electrify all vehicle models by 2025," said Feng.

At the exhibition, GAC Group-backed mobile transportation platform OnTime made its debut for the first time. The platform, launched in June this year, was jointly initiated by GAC Group, Chinese internet giant Tencent, Gungzhou Public Transport, DiDi Chuxing and other investors.

In the next step, GAC will continue its efforts to accelerate the R&D of new energy vehicles and technological innovation, focus on product strength improvement of the entire vehicle, and orderly push forward the company's internationalization, according to the carmaker. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309617.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036325/Guangzhou_Automobile_Group.jpg

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 7 held for making duplicate packaging material

Seven people were arrested after police busted a unit manufacturing duplicate goods packaging material here, an officer said on Wednesday.More than 10,000 bags of branded products were seized from the premises in the raid conducted on Tuesd...

Security beefed up ahead of verdict in Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery attack today

Security has been beefed up as a special anti-terrorism court in Dhaka is set to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in the 2016 deadly terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery. Twenty-two civilians, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed a...

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO K. Sivan also remained presen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019