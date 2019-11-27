International Development News
Development News Edition

UTStarcom plans manufacturing unit in India after BSNL clears dues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 10:36 IST
UTStarcom plans manufacturing unit in India after BSNL clears dues

Global telecom equipment maker UTStarcom is planning to set up its manufacturing plant and a research and development centre in India after state-run telecom firm BSNL clears its dues. The Hong Kong-based company supplies network gears for broadband service. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and Tata Teleservices are two of its main clients.

The company said it already has approval for setting up the units but could not proceed as it is waiting for the clearance of its dues from BSNL, which is expected to cross Rs 500 crore by the end of this year. "We have already approved plans from our management for manufacturing and the R&D (centre), but because of this slowdown and issues in the (dues) collection (we) have deferred our plans till December. The management will again review the position in December and after that, they will take the final decision," UTStarcom India Managing Director Rahul Pandey told PTI.

With an eye on upcoming 5G services, UTStarcom is developing network gears that can support 200 gigabits per second speed from next year onward, the company said. The company had a turnover over of Rs 574 crore in the financial year 2018-19.

"We have done the investment in the area of transmission and broadband products. Similarly for Next-generation Network, we have supplied more than 30 lakh of the access ports in 2018-19, mostly to BSNL and Tata. We are expecting the market to revive next year," Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong tunnel reopens, campus siege nears end

Hong Kong, Nov 27 AP A major tunnel in Hong Kong reopened Wednesday as a week-long police siege of a nearby university appeared to be winding down, closing one of the more violent chapters in the long-running anti-government protests in the...

Michael B Jordan pitched a 'Superman' film to Warner Bros

Actor-producer Michael B Jordan maybe looking for a DC film under his belt after Marvel blockbuster Black Panther as he was in discussions with Warner Bros executives for a Superman movie. According to Variety, earlier this year Jordan pitc...

PM congratulates ISRO on Cartosat-3 satellite launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on Wednesday for the successful launch of Cartosat-3 satellite.I heartily congratulate the entire ISRO team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellit...

Was in NCP and will continue to be in the party: Ajit

Was in NCP and will continue to be in the party AjitPawar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019