Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of Hinduja Group and India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Wednesday it has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TNSTU) for 1,750 buses. The order comes close on the back of orders received from various state transport undertakings, it said without giving the value of the latest contract.

Ashok Leyland's Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said the company's ability to bring value combined with superior technology and innovation will help maintain its leadership position in the market. Sanjay Saraswat, President of the company's medium and heavy commercial vehicles division, said. "Our order book for state transport undertakings has enhanced significantly. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry."

Ashok Leyland is currently the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India's largest bus manufacturer. (ANI)

