International Development News
Development News Edition

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of Hinduja Group and India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Wednesday it has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TNSTU) for 1,750 buses.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 11:26 IST
Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings
The company is fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world. Image Credit: ANI

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of Hinduja Group and India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Wednesday it has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TNSTU) for 1,750 buses. The order comes close on the back of orders received from various state transport undertakings, it said without giving the value of the latest contract.

Ashok Leyland's Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said the company's ability to bring value combined with superior technology and innovation will help maintain its leadership position in the market. Sanjay Saraswat, President of the company's medium and heavy commercial vehicles division, said. "Our order book for state transport undertakings has enhanced significantly. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry."

Ashok Leyland is currently the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India's largest bus manufacturer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Saha undergoes surgery for finger injury

Indias Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has undergone surgery to fix a fracture he sustained on a right-hand finger during the DayNight Test against Bangladesh last week, the BCCI said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman und...

Gurugram DGGI arrests two persons involved in fake invoices racket

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, Gurugram Zonal Unit GZU, Haryana has arrested Shri Deepak Mittal, resident of Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, and proprietor of Ms DK Enterprise and Shri Ankur Garg, resident of Hansi, District Hisa...

Nepal: Explosion near parking area at Kaski; No Casualties reported

An Explosion occurred today in the parking area near the venue of a public meeting of Nepal Communist Party at Kaski.As per the Himalayan Times report, The gathering was being addressed by the co-chairperson of the party Pushpa Kamal Dahal ...

Cong member walks out of RS after Naidu cuts short his speech

Congress MP B K Hariprasad on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu cut short his speech as he raised the issue of floods in North Karnataka. Naidu ordered that Hariprasads remarks would not go on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019