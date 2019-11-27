International Development News
Trade helps build relationships and catalyze investments: Piyush Goyal

 Commerce and Industry Minister reiterated that India today engages with countries from a position of strength so that India’s businesses and industries are protected and non-tariff barriers imposed by other countries do not affect India’s exports.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 39th India International Trade Fair 2019. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyalOffc)

In order to create a unique space for exhibitors from India and abroad Rs. 2000 crore is being spent to revamp the Pragati Maidan informed Union Minister of Commerce and Industry & Railways, Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi today.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 39th India International Trade Fair 2019. The trade fair this year saw the footfall of around 5 lakh visitors and the Minister hoped that after the revamp of Pragati Maidan to be completed next year, it will see more than 10 lakh visitors who will be able to not only buy the unique products from different parts of the country and the world but also have a complete experience of the city of Delhi.

Commerce and Industry Minister said that trade helps build relationships and also helps to catalyze investments. It shows to the world the potential that India offers – a market of 1.3 billion people that businesses would like to tap and engage with, added Piyush Goyal.

In order to expand and strengthen the new India, the story Government is preparing to invest Rs. 100 lakh crore in infrastructure that will transform the availability and quality of infrastructure in India across all sectors of railways, airports, seaports, electricity and oil and gas said the Minister. He further added that a 12-year plan has been drawn up for the railways that will see an investment of 50 lakh crore in different parts of the country on the Private Public Partnership model in order to ensure that consumers get better quality of service.

Commerce and Industry Minister reiterated that India today engages with countries from a position of strength so that India's businesses and industries are protected and non-tariff barriers imposed by other countries do not affect India's exports. He further added that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is working on a plan to hold 4 mega shopping festivals to promote Indian products and services and to create more opportunities for new businesses. He urged the youth of the country to become entrepreneurs and transform India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

UPDATE 6-Three injured in TPC Port Neches, Texas chemical plant blast -company

Three workers were injured in an early Wednesday explosion that sparked a blaze at a petrochemical plant in Port Neches, Texas, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region.An initial explosion at the TPC Group plant was...

One killed, four injured in mishap on Sion bridge

A 35-year-old man was killed and four others, including a woman, injured when a speeding tempo collided with three motorcycles on Sion bridge in central Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The mishap took place when the two-wheelers suffered...

Uddhav Thackeray, 59, will be 18th CM of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Thackeray, 59, will be the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post.Thackeray would be taking ov...

UP court fixes Dec 13 as next date of hearing in rape case filed against Chinmayanand in 2011

A court here has fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing in a rape case filed against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in 2011. The case was registered against Chinmayanand at a police station here in 2011 and the police had f...
