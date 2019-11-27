Biodiesel can change the fate of agriculture and auto industry: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Shipping, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated NuGen Mobility Summit-2019 today at the International Center of Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar in Haryana.

Nitin Gadkari congratulated ICAT for organizing the event the relevant topics of alternate fuel systems and E-Mobility. He also reiterated the importance of combining the agricultural sector with the automobile sector and said that biodiesel can change the fate of both the agriculture and auto industry by decreasing its dependence on fossil fuels and agricultural base of the country by supporting in production of non-edible oil for biodiesel. He also assured the automotive industry about the importance that the government gives to them and is keen to support the industry through effective policies.

The three-day conference is the largest automotive technology event in the country so far. Automotive technology experts from 15 countries including India will be presenting more than 120 technical research papers in this event. This conference will be held from November 27 to 29, 2019 at the ICAT Centre in Manesar.

On this occasion, Director of the ICAT, Dinesh Tyagi stated that the NuGen Mobility Summit 2019 is the first in a series of the conference organized by ICAT. Dinesh Tyagi stated that its benefits will be found in finding a suitable alternative to the IC engine running for about 125 years in the country and the world. He said that the focus is on developing new technological solutions according to global requirements.

Keeping in mind that New Generation Mobility shall be Green, safe and affordable, the theme of this event has been set up around new generation topics like e-mobility, Hydrogen Mobility, Connected Vehicles and ITS. More than 200 companies producing vehicles and components will display their products in the exhibition.

The Conference will also host live test demonstrations, training sessions, panel discussions, and test track demonstrations. During the conference, future vehicle technologies such as connected mobility, autonomous vehicles, electric mobility, alternative fuels, intelligent transportation systems, hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen IC engines, vehicle dynamics, advanced materials and laboratories associated with light-weighting and re-cycling Trials will also be shown.

The International Center of Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar is a division of NATRIP Implementation Society (NATIS) under the Department of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)