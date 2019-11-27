International Development News
Development News Edition

Biodiesel can change the fate of agriculture and auto industry: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari congratulated ICAT for organizing the event the relevant topics of alternate fuel systems and E-Mobility.

Biodiesel can change the fate of agriculture and auto industry: Nitin Gadkari
Automotive technology experts from 15 countries including India will be presenting more than 120 technical research papers in this event. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Road Transport and Shipping, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated NuGen Mobility Summit-2019 today at the International Center of Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar in Haryana.

Nitin Gadkari congratulated ICAT for organizing the event the relevant topics of alternate fuel systems and E-Mobility. He also reiterated the importance of combining the agricultural sector with the automobile sector and said that biodiesel can change the fate of both the agriculture and auto industry by decreasing its dependence on fossil fuels and agricultural base of the country by supporting in production of non-edible oil for biodiesel. He also assured the automotive industry about the importance that the government gives to them and is keen to support the industry through effective policies.

The three-day conference is the largest automotive technology event in the country so far. Automotive technology experts from 15 countries including India will be presenting more than 120 technical research papers in this event. This conference will be held from November 27 to 29, 2019 at the ICAT Centre in Manesar.

On this occasion, Director of the ICAT, Dinesh Tyagi stated that the NuGen Mobility Summit 2019 is the first in a series of the conference organized by ICAT. Dinesh Tyagi stated that its benefits will be found in finding a suitable alternative to the IC engine running for about 125 years in the country and the world. He said that the focus is on developing new technological solutions according to global requirements.

Keeping in mind that New Generation Mobility shall be Green, safe and affordable, the theme of this event has been set up around new generation topics like e-mobility, Hydrogen Mobility, Connected Vehicles and ITS. More than 200 companies producing vehicles and components will display their products in the exhibition.

The Conference will also host live test demonstrations, training sessions, panel discussions, and test track demonstrations. During the conference, future vehicle technologies such as connected mobility, autonomous vehicles, electric mobility, alternative fuels, intelligent transportation systems, hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen IC engines, vehicle dynamics, advanced materials and laboratories associated with light-weighting and re-cycling Trials will also be shown.

The International Center of Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar is a division of NATRIP Implementation Society (NATIS) under the Department of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Data on farmer suicide cases not published as info given by states 'untenable': Govt tells RS

National data on farmer suicide cases could not be published by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB as the information provided by the state governments were untenable, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Red...

FIFA inspection team happy at Salt Lake Stadium infrastructure

An eight-member FIFA inspection team on Wednesday expressed happiness at the state of infrastructure at the Salt Lake Stadium, one of the venues for the 2020 U-17 Womens World Cup. The stadium has already hosted a FIFA World Cup U-17 so the...

Gehlot forms Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues of advocates in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues related to advocates of the state. The chief minister had in the state budget this year announced to form the committee in this regard.The committe...

Pragya refers to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha

BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members. When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019