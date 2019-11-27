SGI Dubai 2020 to be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 12-14 Jan

According to International Expo Consults (IECDubai.com), the organizers of the SGI Dubai show, the signage and wide format printing industry in the African continent would immensely benefit from the upcoming SGI Dubai 2020 trade show. The show currently in its 23rd consecutive year will be held at the iconic, Dubai World Trade Centre, from January 12th to 14th 2020.

As per published reports, the MENA printing market is set to touch USD54 billion by 2022. Furthermore, the African Development Bank projects the GDP to rise by 4 and 4.1% in the present and next year which provides for increased spending on advertising and marketing and subsequently printing and signage.

Sharif Rahman, CEO, IEC stated, "Among the growing number of visitors we welcome from across the globe every year, we have been witnessing a growing contingent from the African region year on year. The visitors are particularly from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda, Ghana, Namibia, Tanzania, Egypt and Libya among other African nations. The geographical proximity of our show provides an accessible platform for the African business owners to source top of the line machines with the latest technology. Bypassing the middleman, the visitors to the show are able to get the most competitive rates directly from the exhibitors and manufacturers of the top brands".

SGI Dubai 2020 is a must-attend event for African sign-makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, mall owners, car wrapping industry, real-estate developers, hospitality and tourism industries, 3D printing industry, architects, brand and image consultants among other stakeholders.

"The show has been an integral part of not just the Middle East, but its influence extends to larger parts of Africa as well. The growing visitor count is a testimony of the show's success as a result of the benefits we offer the various stakeholders. The event has been utilized as a platform to introduce and launch numerous brands in the region and provides a unique opportunity for visitors to research and make informed business decisions amongst all the leading brands under one roof".

In addition to the existing digital printing, signage, textile printing, screen printing, retail and LED categories the show will have a renewed focus on a digital display, labeling & branding, metal cutting & engraving, spare parts & consumables, artificial intelligence, software, and paper sectors.

SGI Dubai 2020 will also include a car wrapping competition – 'Masters of Wrap 2020' and seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts under the banner of 'Knowledge Series 2020'. During the previous edition, SGI Dubai welcomed over 330 global exhibitors from across 30+ countries and registered thousands of trade visitors from around the world.

